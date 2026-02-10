The Orlando Magic picked up their third-straight win with a 118-99 win over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks inside Kia Center. As a result, the Magic improved to 28-24, 1.5 games above the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed and two games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth-and-final playoff spot in the East. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Welcome back, Franz Wagner!:

After returning for a brief two-game stint overseas against the Memphis Grizzlies last month, Magic star Franz Wagner missed the team's last nine games due to re-aggravating his ankle injury.

Wagner came off the bench in the Magic's 19-point win and didn't miss much of a beat. He scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He was, understandably, on a minutes restriction, seeing the floor for only 16:37. But he looked rejuvenated on both ends of the floor, helping the Magic pull away after it was close for the first two-and-a-half quarters.

He wasn't the only Wagner that played well, either. Moe scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-3 from deep -- finishing a plus-21 in just 16:08.

The dam had to break, eventually:

For the first two-and-a-half quarters, Orlando was playing right into Milwaukee's trap.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers mixed in a zone -- but his team was packing the paint regardless, forcing the Magic, one of the league's worst shooting teams, to pay from 3-point range. Predictably, they didn't. Orlando shot just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc in the first half, ultimately missing 21 of its first 27 triples.

The dam broke over the game's final 17 or so minutes. The Magic went 9-of-17 from beyond the arc over that span with made 3-pointers from Paolo Banchero, Jase Richardson, Franz Wagner ... and a team-high two from Moe Wagner, among others.

Anthony Black's creativity and confidence:

Black was the man of the hour once again for the Magic. He scored a team-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes.

He had multiple acrobatic finishes -- not including another near-poster that he couldn't convert. Here they were:

Entering the contest, he was converting on 67.7 percent of his 4.3 rim attempts per game, according to Cleaning The Glass. And his creativeness around the rim is why the 6-foot-7 guard is having the best finishing season of his career.

He wasn't moving as fluid or finishing with as much confidence as he was this year.

