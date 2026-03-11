Suns Guard Has Blunt Response to Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Night

The Phoenix Suns weren't quite witnesses to history last night like much of the NBA world.

While the Suns were ultimately finding a Tuesday night win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo pieced together an 83-point performance, which surpassed Kobe Bryant's 81-point total while still seeing Wilt Chamberlain remain the NBA's top single-game scorer at 100 points.

BAM. ADEBAYO. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. 🤯



The second highest scoring performance ever 🔥

How did the Suns react to the news afterwards?

Collin Gillespie couldn't care less.

"They told me when I came in here. A couple of people texted me about it, too. But yeah, I don't really care," Gillespie said post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

Phoenix has lost both prior matchups to Miami this season.

While Adebayo was making history, the Suns were in Milwaukee getting their fifth win in their last six games.

"We knew we could get good looks against them. Drive-and-space stuff, but (Jalen Green) had it going really early," Gillespie continued.

"So just try to find him and then Book got it going at the end of the 1st, 2nd quarter. So when those two guys get it going, they get hot so kind of find them, get them the ball. Give them their space and let them go to work and kind of create and make plays for us. They did a really good job of that in the first half. Then in the second half, we were just to play hard, turn up our intensity on the defensive end and create some turnovers and then get out in transition. Royce (O'Neale) made a bunch of big 3s for us. The one at the end of the 3rd was huge."

Phoenix made a season-high 24 three-point attempts on the night.

The Suns now progress to 38-27 on the year and are just one game back of the West's sixth seed. While they don't have any more matchups against Adebayo, all eyes will be on Devin Booker's USA Olympic teammate to see how he follows that historic performance up.

Well, maybe not Gillespie's eyes.