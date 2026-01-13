As we approach the halfway point of the 2025-26 NBA Season, the Orlando Magic sit at 22-18, a 0.5 ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 6 seed in the East. Let's hand out our midseason report card for a few of the Magic's best players, shall we?!

Anthony Black: A

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Black's breakout has been one of the highlights of the season thus far. The former No. 6 overall pick is averaging 15.7 points on a career-best 56.5 percent true shooting, adding 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Orlando's dealt with numerous injuries, but Black's been the biggest beneficiary. In 20 starts, he's averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 assists on 47.0/38.5/75.9 splits.

It will be difficult for head coach Jamahl Mosley to send him back when the time comes. His improved ball-handling, play finishing and 3-point shooting (from the corners) have been a sight to behold through 40 games.

Desmond Bane: A-

I originally had Bane as a B+, but I'm curving his grade. He's averaging 19.2 points and 4.5 assists per game on 33.8 percent shooting from 3-point range, though he's shooting 36.0 percent from deep on five attempts since the start of December. He already has five 30-point games with Orlando, including a trio of 37-point performances against the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. Not to mention, he's had multiple late-game heroics.

Franz Wagner: A

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and forward Franz Wagner (22) react after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Wagner has missed the Magic's last 16 games with an ankle sprain, he's been the Magic's best player when healthy. He's averaging 22.7 points on a career-best 60.0 percent true shooting. Yes, Wagner still has a noticeable hitch in his shot. But his 3-point shooting has elevated back to 36.0 percent on 4.2 attempts. Wagner's creative slashing, playmaking and multi-positional versatility defensively have been sorely missed recently.

Paolo Banchero: D

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It's been a rough season for the Magic star. For improvements that he's made as a rebounder and playmaker, Banchero's having the least efficient jump shooting season of his career. He's also been dreadful when it has mattered most, save for his miraculous game-winner against Brooklyn earlier this month. There are rightful questions about whether he'll ever be an efficient offensive player. Even with his intention to improve his shot diet, his efficiency has plateaued through four years. If not now, when will it come?

Jamahl Mosley: C

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley at press conference prior to the NBA Cup semfinal against the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's been a painfully average season for Mosley, directly influencing the Magic's mediocre record. I'll give him some grace: He's dealt with injuries to three of his best players, which hasn't always made his rotations easy. Orlando's depth has been tested. Mosley's also done a better job leaning into their youth -- particularly the Magic's two rookies (Jase Richardson, Noah Penda) -- of late.

But they have regressed outside the top-10 defensively while being a middling -- albeit better -- offense. At some point, as they're in the midst of their easiest stretch, they will have to stack together wins.

