Magic star has modified his shot diet for the better
The expectations for the Orlando Magic have catapulted each of the last two seasons.
The Magic struggled to get off the ground after last year's 16-8 start, largely due to injuries and inefficient offense, finishing 41-41. This year, the addition of Desmond Bane only heightened the pressure, in what's considered to be a wide-open Eastern Conference.
Regardless of the outcome, a lot of it will be on the shoulders of star wing Paolo Banchero, whose eye-popping shot creation capabilities at 6-foot-10, 250-pounds generated plenty of buzz over his first three seasons.
However, while his shot attempts and on-ball usage has rightfully elevated, his efficiency remained hasn't, in part due to his inefficient shot profile. However, through seven games to begin the 2025-26 season, Banchero's slightly adjusted said shot diet -- for the better.
Why Paolo Banchero's modified shot diet is for the better:
It's important noticing that we're still working with a very small sample of games. It's also noteworthy that Banchero's overall numbers are down.
But it's about the process, not necessarily the result. That's an important distinction. And if these seven games are any indication, it's a big step in the right direction for a Magic offense that's struggled to get off the ground through nearly two weeks of play.
The former No. 1 overall pick is shooting 47 percent of his attempts at the rim (a career-best), while attempting 32 percent of his shots in the mid-range (career low) with fewer 3-point attempts (20 percent 3PAr, career low), according to Cleaning The Glass.
Spacing and being able to knock down open 3s is important in today's day-and-age. Though Banchero was settling for long 2s, instead of leveraging his massive size and overwhelming strength, far too often.
That hasn't necessarily been the case this season. His efficiency from all areas of the floor has remained the same, but once again, it's about the process over result.
At some point, the soon-to-be 23-year-old will have to develop a reliable jump shot. But to maximize his skillset and physical tools, he must continue to grow as a slasher and advantage exploiter -- and then branch off of that.
We will not see Banchero and the Orlando Magic again until Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. EST.
More Orlando Magic Stories:
Magic forward hints team wants to play 'even faster'
Surprise help for Orlando Magic, in most complete game of the season
Magic's disastrous start correlates to this troubling stat
Paolo Banchero hints at an unintended consequence of Magic playing fast
3 takeaways from Magic vs. 76ers, as concerns raise defensively