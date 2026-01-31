Desmond Bane finding a quick trigger is a scary thought for opposing NBA defenses everywhere.

This Magic team is a totally different animal when Desmond Bane hunts for that three-point shot

Desmond Bane being aggressive by looking to score always helps this Magic team bend the defense in general, but when he starts that process with the threat of the quick trigger three whether its off the catch or off the dribble, the gravity that Desmond Bane brings totally warps the defense.

When Bane is threatening to pull up for three every time he touches the ball the moment he touches the rock, defenders are left helplessly scrambling, foolishly getting stuck underneath screens, giving Bane more than enough space to work; all he needs is a sliver to turn into gold.

By the numbers, Desmond has been one of the most lethal three-point high volume shooters in recent NBA history, arguably the best three-point shooter by volume and efficiency by any 3pt shot type.

In Orlando, this simply has not been the case; Bane has shot career lows in volume and efficiency across the board from downtown as a part of the Magic.

Hopefully tonight's aggression against Toronto is the start of a new mindset; not too selfishly look to score with tunnel vision just for the sake of the point total, but to assertively attack the defense with the lethality of the three ball to stretch the defense and open up everything for everyone else.

Let’s be perfectly clear – Desmond Bane launching threes the instant he catches the rock is one of the most selfless things he can do for this Magic offense.

The advantages the mere threat of Bane firing from anywhere at any moment is hard to put into words, but the word gravity is the closest we have gotten to defining it.

This offense ask a lot from Bane, needing him to fill a variety of roles, but the clearest way Desmond can totally flip this offense on its head is by simply maintaining this aggressive energy and assertive mindset going forward.

A quick trigger Desmond Bane changes everything for this Magic offense, the beginning of what could be a staple scoring option for the foreseeable future.

Bane splashed in 7 threes on 10 attempts tonight in all sorts of ways – pulling up off the dribble in pick and roll as a defending Ingram gets stuck under the screen; looking for quick pull-ups at a moment's notice in transition; running the show, reading and reacting to the defense, rising and firing for pull-up and catch-and-shoots off handoffs, in pick-and-roll, and on fast breaks.

Postgame Quotes from the Magic Presser

Desmond Bane clearly came into tonight with a different goal to hunt the 3-ball. When asked by Adam Koffler in the postgame presser about launching a season-high 10 3PA, his first double-digit 3PA night this season, Desmond said the team has been trying to find ways to get more threes up for Bane, and 10 3PA per game has been defined as a good goal to have each night out:





They have been on me about trying to find ways to get more 3PT attempts up.



Ten (three point attempts) has been the goal the past few games.



Hopefully I can continue to hunt them. Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane on launching a Season-High 10 3PA, his first double-digit 3PA night this season:



“They’ve been on me about trying to find ways to get more 3PA up.



Ten (10 3PA) has been the goal the past few games.



Hopefully I can continue to hunt them”



(Q from @AdamKoffler) pic.twitter.com/J7z5GqNqnw — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 31, 2026

I asked Jamahl Mosley what led to Desmond Bane's season-high performance from downtown taking and making the most threes all season, and what that quick trigger assertive nature from Bane does for the rest of this Magic offense.



Coach Mosley was excited for his guard and wants to see Bane shoot at that clip more often.





Love it for him. Love that for him.



He understood the coverages, where guys were on him, getting to his shot.



He was shooting ~10 3PA last year in Memphis, I think that's when he's at his best clip.



For us to continue to be able to find him in these situations says a lot about our guys. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley about Desmond Bane's Quick Trigger 7/10 3PT Shooting:



"LOVE it for him.



He understood the coverages, where guys were on him, getting to his shot.



He was shooting ~10 3PA last year in Memphis, I think that's when he's at his best clip." pic.twitter.com/hsUfP4w25n — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 31, 2026

It seems Coach Mosley and Bane are on the same page with one aspect of there answer: this shouldn't be a blip, Bane should be launching close to a double digit clip every single game.

Read More Orlando Magic News