Magic Need Overtime to Beat Wizards, Win Sixth Straight

The Orlando Magic are exhausted after a 136-131 win in overtime against the Washington Wizards inside the Kia Center.

With two minutes to go in the game, Magic forward Tristan da Silva hit a 3-point shot to double Orlando's lead from three to six. On the ensuing possession, Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly was fouled on a three-point play, which made it a one-possession game once again.

da Silva stayed hot by hitting a midrange jumper to go back up five, but Coulibaly responded with another two points to make it a three-point game. Jalen Suggs traveled and turned the ball over with 1:03 left to go, giving the Wizards a chance to tie the game. Wendell Carter Jr.'s defense forced a Wizards miss, but the Magic couldn't capitalize after Suggs was blocked at the rim by Will Riley.

Anthony Gill made a layup on the fast break, but enough time had surpassed to force the Wizards to foul Desmond Bane, who sunk both of his free throws. Leaky Black made an easy dunk on the other end that went uncontested by the Magic, making it a one-point game again.

Another foul by the Wizards sent da Silva to the line, where he got another two free throws. The Wizards were able to cut down their deficit again with another Coulibaly two-pointer, but Washington fouled Bane again and sent him to the line with nine seconds to go. Bane's two free throws he made forced the Wizards to hit a 3-pointer with the game nearing its end, but Coulibaly nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game with 5.4 seconds to go.

On the final play of regulation, Paolo Banchero tried to hit the game-winner, but it came up short, sending the game to overtime.

The Magic built a three-point lead in the first three minutes of overtime, but Coulibaly tied things back up again with a 3-pointer of his own. Suggs answered with a triple of his own to re-take the lead and Coulibaly missed his chance to tie the game.

The Magic put the Wizards away when Suggs drew a foul on the ensuing possession and he made his two free throws.

Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins goes to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic will now head back out on the road to take on the Sunshine State rivals in the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.