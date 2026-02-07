Moe Wagner Brings One Thing Magic Need

The Orlando Magic are excited to have Moe Wagner back from injury.

It's been nearly a month since Wagner returned to the court. His role off the bench was amplified in the team's latest one against the Brooklyn Nets. Wagner had a season-high 14 points, and dominated in the paint against the Nets in the win. Wagner spoke after the game about his role and how he competes for the team.

“Well, I mean, I don’t think it’s my job to evaluate how vital it is. I wouldn’t have the audacity to put it that – It really doesn’t matter. We just need to play with the spirit. I think in the past years, that’s kind of been our M.O., you know? Playing hard, playing with energy regardless of the circumstances, and losing is not fun," Wagner said.

"The mood is not great when you lose, and you’ve got to start at some point, like trying to turn it around and rotations, X’s and O’s, and all of that stuff doesn’t really matter. You’ve just got to kind of figure it out. It wasn’t all great today, you know? We made a lot of mistakes. We’re going to clean it up. We’re going to work on it. We’ve got to keep pushing but I think our spirit has to be always great and we have to get better and mature in that regard.”

Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Moe Wagner Could Help Magic Turn Things Around

Wagner brings a type of energy to the team that isn't seen with others. His ability to bring the best out of his teammates is rare in the NBA, which is why the Magic have kept him on the roster for six seasons now.

The Magic know how important Wagner is to their success, and keeping him healthy is the top priority at this time. If he can stay healthy and help the second unit, the Magic's chances of making noise in the playoffs are far greater. Orlando experienced last year's second half of the season and playoff run without them. It clearly showed in their result. Now that they have their heartbeat back on the court, different results could transpire.

Wagner and the Magic are back in action against the Utah Jazz at 7pm ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories