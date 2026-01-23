NBA head coach details gameplan to defend Magic's Banchero, Bane, Black

The Magic's Killer Bs are making a buzz around the NBA.

Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Anthony Black have become a strong trio, posting a positive 0.92 Net Rating in 570 minutes together on the floor, providing Orlando 3 reliable scoring options, especially with Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner missing extended time this season.

Banchero is scoring 21 points with 5 assists, Bane scoring 19 points with 5 assists, Black is scoring 16 points with 4 assists in their per game averages.

While all three score in a variety of ways, the team seems to be at its best with all three bringing a downhill force looking for drives, foul-draws, and kickouts.

With the team missing the reliable shot creation of Franz and floor-spacing secondary creation of Suggs, the Magic's offense desperately needs shot creation elsewhere; not only does the Killer Bs' downhill drives create efficient looks for Orlando's Top-3 options, it create advantages for the rest of the rotation to take advantage of and ideally see easier looks themselves.

Bane has taken more of a responsibility on the ball as a driver, looking for his shot within the flow of the offense.

Black has taken his aggressiveness to another gear, hunting his shot at every opportunity, looking to combine dribble moves and explosive burst to gracefully fly through the paint and jam on everyone in sight.

Banchero continues to work his way into this team's new style of play, making team-first decisions while remaining a playmaking hub and reliable scoring option in any playtype.

Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee has taken notice of Orlando's big three scorers, preparing for all three as possible primary options in the Hornets' matchup with the Magic.

What does Charlotte's Head Coach see as the keys to slowing down Orlando's available scoring options?

Charlotte Hornets HC Charles Lee shares gameplan in defending Banchero, Bane, Black

I asked Hornets HC Charles Lee what the gameplan is to defend The Magic's Banchero, Bane, and Black.

The Hornets coach said all three are legit options to score for Orlando, doing so in different ways.

Charles Lee went on to say Black can score in a variety of ways in a quick burst; Banchero likes to get into the paint and play with forceful physicality; and Bane is being used off-ball screens, being found early in the shot clock, and being utilized as a 3-level scorer:





Understanding tendencies:



(Black) can score in bunches in a lot of different ways



Banchero… your first touch point not being when he has two feet in the paint



Bane… off-ball screens, early clock, 3-level scorer Charles Lee

