Two of the top young teams rising in the East face off tonight in Orlando, as the 14-8 Miami Heat visit their south east division sunshine state rival, the 13-9 Magic.



Miami has adjusted their style of play from last season to become one of the leagues best offenses despite running fewer pick-and-rolls than every other team by a mile.



The Magic have also adjusted how they play, running more off turnovers, looking to play more through Desmond Bane with the ball in his hands, on top of the known steady hand of Franz Wagner.



Now, Magic star Paolo Banchero is back in the mix, while Heat star Tyler Herro looks doubtful to play.



What are the Magic's keys to victory and how will both teams adjust to the personnel and play-styles?

1. Guard your yard

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) is guarded by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the Heat's new offense not relying on pick-and-rolls to create advantages, Orlando has to be ready to guard a lot of one-on-one, while also playing fast in transition defense, getting back as quickly as possible.



The solution is simple: guard your yard.



Don’t let any of Miami's self-creators beat you in ones, deny them from penetrating the paint to deter drive-and-kick opportunities, and disrupt their drive-and-kick relocation offense.



The Magic defense must utilize their elite perimeter defensive talent and lock down the opposition without double teaming; if Miami isn’t going to use screens, and if Orlando can get away with single coverage, then the Magic can deter as many drives as possible, forcing the Heat into tough shots off the dribble.





2. Keep pushing the big red button labeled 'Feed Bane'

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) is guarded by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images



Hand Bane the ball and get out of the way; whether it’s been getting downhill to the rack from the top of key running pick-and-rolls, running around screens into handoffs and catch-and-shoots, attacking closeouts with stampede footwork attacking before the catch, pulling up for middy pullup fadeaways, stop-and-pop threes for 5pt swings off turnovers, or dropping off wraparound passes to the roller and 3pt shooters, Desmond Bane has become a one-man wrecking crew for Orlando's offense.



Bane threatens his scoring and shooting gravity at every turn, creating good looks for Orlando‘s offense consistently, especially with the ball in his hands. His efficiency continues to rise despite the volume increasing, and the Magic need to see how high they can push this limits of both.



With Banchero in his first game working his way back from injury, and Miami's backcourt depth taking a hit with Herro out, unleashing the red-hot Bane as Orlando's primary scoring creator offensive engine could be a game-changer.



This could put the Heat's guards in foul trouble and create consistent good looks for this Magic offense through a scorer like Bane who continues to improve his complete game as the season goes on.



Keep pushing the big red button labeled 'Feed Bane'; don't break what's working.









3. Pressure Norman Powell

Mar 31, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro was shooting lights in his five game back, hitting 48% 3P% on 6 threes per game, merging well with Miami's fast-moving new style of play.



Instead, Norman Powell will likely take the lion's share of shots, having an All-Star worthy season of his own in Miami, scoring 25 PPG on an absurd 66% TS% efficiency, logging a steal every game, while shooting a whopping 46% 3P% on 7 threes per game, 88% FT% on 6 free throws per game, and 55% on 9 twos per game over 17 games this season.



Orlando must send its swarming perimeter defenders in Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black at the Miami guard to throw off Powell as much as possible with ball pressure and energetic defense.



Running Powell off the three point line and forcing him to pass is key, where he dishes out an average of just 2 assists to 2 turnovers every game.



