Magic fans wake up to good news today:



Orlando star forward Paolo Banchero is back from injury and available to play against the Miami Heat tonight. He returns after the Magic went 7-3 without him, but did just lose at home to San Antonio. The Heat will likely be without Tyler Herro (toe) tonight.



Paolo Banchero is averaging 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists to 3 turnovers with just under 1 steal and 1 block per game this season.



Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) will be available to play tonight vs Miami. pic.twitter.com/anpCzzGicr — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 5, 2025

The Magic are already utilizing Banchero as effectively as ever before

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic don't have much to worry about when it comes to reintegrating Banchero into an offensive with Bane and Wagner running through ball screens.



Why?



The Magic are already utilizing Banchero as effectively as ever.



How?



Banchero has accepted a wider variety of roles for this team due to the new playstyle and personnel.



With Bane, Wagner, Suggs, Black, da Silva thriving as scorers, shooters, and creators on the ball or floor-spacers off of it, Banchero finds himself in a position where his most effective role for this team is sometimes operating from the elbow after setting screens and rolling, or popping, pulling up, kicking out.





Banchero on the move with a head of steam is nearly impossible to stop. Really, throw Paolo Banchero in any playtype, and it creates as efficient of a look as any other player or play for this Magic offense, no matter how much ball movement is involved.



Coach Mosley told me before the Spurs game how Paolo, "steps on the floor and creates and advantage right away. He puts two on the ball just by having the ball anywhere he's on the floor."





Banchero has been most efficient off shooting off 0 dribbles this season, which would usually come off catching the ball in stride rolling to the rack. (57% FG%) or in deep no-dribble catch-and-shoot three-pointers (35%)



One stat that stands out for Banchero this season, however, is his career-high efficiency at 57% TS%, along with career-highs in free throw rate (.62 FTr), field goal percentage (46% FG%), two point percentage (53% 2P%), free throw volume. (9.3 FTA)



Combine that with career lows in 3pt volume (.25 3PAr), usage percentage (27% USG%), with more shots at the rim and fewer two-point deep midrange attempts, simply adjusting his shot selection to flow into his new screen and short-rolling role has already ticked up Banchero's efficiency, and he still has another level he can get to in fine-tuning his percentages at all three levels.



The Magic were gaining steam before Banchero went down to injury (5-2), and are 7-3 without him.



Adding a superstar to a team playing contender level offense and defense raises the ceiling and expectations for this Orlando Magic team to scary heights.



As Jamahl Mosley said after the Bane trade this off-season, "Pressure is a privilege."

LeBron, Nash, Mosley excited for Paolo Banchero’s return and what that means for the potential of this Magic offense@MagicOnSI https://t.co/IO3ihfipC1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 4, 2025