One play the Orlando Magic must run into the ground until Banchero's back
Double Drag pick-and-roll is popular action around the NBA for a good reason; it quickly bends the defense into every direction with the offense's primary scoring creator leading the way.
The Orlando Magic running a double drag with Franz Wagner or Desmond Bane isn't all that different than a regular pick-and-roll with Carter, only with an extra screener now involved, the double drag acts as a double pick-and-roll that leverage the defense in more ways than one.
Where one P&R has one screener threaten to roll or pop, a double-drag has two. Players who can do both like Wendell become even more valuable, where both skills are threatened at once. A wing who can knock down the C&S 3 can pop as the big rolls, or vice versa if it confuses the defense.
This set utilizes Franz' and Bane's on-ball advantages while spacing the floor with the other one as a closeout-attacker, with Wendell's dual-threat as a strong screening rim-rolling pick-and-popper, while involving Orlando's shooters who can dribble pass and shoot like Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black popping out into generally open catch-and-shoot 3pt look off the misdirection.
Franz Wagner notes the advantages created from this play is extra effective in a fast-paced game.
Franz Wagner and Jamahl Mosley discuss advantages created by Double Drag
After Orlando's offense subscribed to a heavy dose of Double Drag throughout the Brooklyn Nets game Friday night, even leading to a highlight alley-oop with Goga Bitadze, I asked Franz Wagner about the looks Double Drag creates for his Magic offense.
Wagner broke down how that play creates quick advantages in a game with quick pace, how it makes it easier for Franz to drive into the paint, and how quick you can initiate the action:
“Usually that’s a set that can play also when the game’s going a little faster.
You can get into it really quick, especially with the way defenses are guarding that play nowadays…
That’s one good easy way to get into the paint”
In the third quarter against the Trail Blazers, a sequence stood out that initially looked like it might slow down Orlando's offense for a moment.
Portland busted out a 3-2 zone to see much up the paint a little.
Jamahl Mosley counted with Double-Drag play calls that created wide open looks nearly every time agaisnt the zone, thought Orlando didn't quite hit as many open shots as they would have liked.
I asked Coach Mosley if that play-call was a counter tactic and we discuss how it creates advantages for shooters like Black (and da Silva) to quickly screen and pop into an open catch-and-shoot look from deep. Watch this interaction in the clip below:
Double-Drag is a popular set around the league for good reason – if you have an offensive engine who can run pick-and-roll offense surrounded with play-finishers who threaten to roll hard and shoot clean, you can send the defense into a scrambling frenzy nearly every time down.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK