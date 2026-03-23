The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will always have a connection as they are the only two members of the National Basketball Association to reside in Florida. This has created a "rivalry" that the Miami Heat have long dominated, but this season the Magic have flipped the script, beating the Heat in all five matchups.

What makes this crazier, is how connected the two organizations seasons have been. Both teams dealing with injuries to their star players, playing each other on opening night, the Magic eliminating the Heat from the NBA Cup, and now a trend in wins and losses.

Miami Heat wins 7 in a row.

Orlando Magic wins 7 in a row.



Miami Heat loses 4 in a row.

Orlando Magic loses 4 in a row.



Who made this script?😭 pic.twitter.com/keGP3ZSDb3 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 23, 2026

Who Would Be the Best First Round Matchup for the Orlando Magic?

Why Is This a Problem For Orlando?

Well, the Magic were supposed to be one of the East's best teams this year. They added Desmond Bane to a core that already included Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and many more. Their depth is great in both the front and back court, yet they are only 6 games above .500. Meaning flipping just one or two of the results against the Heat would have Orlando stuck in the play-in.

Orlando is better than Miami, that's a known fact, but the concern here is the results against the rest of the NBA, the inability to get over the hump, and even though it doesn't help, the hard hitting truth that injuries aren't an excuse-- look at Boston.

do ur thing P5 pic.twitter.com/klfgDAwwa7 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 15, 2026

Where Does Orlando Need to Finish?

The Magic have to escape the first round this year, otherwise Jamahl Mosley's time in Orlando should come to an end-- with 12 games left Orlando finds themselves just a game and a half back of the Raptors for the 5th seed, making a play-in escape, and first round playoff victory more plausible.

Orlando has the 19th hardest schedule remaining and will face 5 teams that have transitioned into tanking (Indiana, Sacramento, Dallas, New Orleans, & Chicago). Handling business in these 5 games will position Orlando to escape the play-in, and finish ahead of the Miami Heat, the team they were supposed to take a huge leap ahead of this season.

Ultimately, the Orlando Magic are a team out of excuses. By sweeping the season series against Miami and integrating a legitimate third star in Desmond Bane, they have proven they have the talent to compete with anyone. But talent without consistency is just potential, and potential is what gets coaches fired.

If Orlando can capitalize on this final stretch of 'tanking' opponents and climb into that 5th or 6th spot, they won't just be escaping the play-in—they’ll be entering the postseason with the momentum needed to finally justify the era of Banchero and Wagner. If they stumble now, the 'Magic' of this season will vanish, and the front office will be forced to ask if Jamahl Mosley is truly the one to lead them into the championship conversation.