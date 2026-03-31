Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane named a finalist for NBA annual award

The Orlando Magic have seen a lot go wrong this season, but the acquisition of Desmond Bane has worked out to save the team from an even uglier run.

Extracting Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies cost the franchise significantly, but Bane has delivered clutch shots, excellent play on both ends of the floor and a stand-up veteran presence.

Bane has been named one of 12 finalists for the annual Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, one of the newer pieces of hardware given out by the NBA annually. First handed to Chauncey Billups in 2013, the accolade is meant to reward the “ideal teammate,” who exemplifies “selfless play and commitment and dedication to his team.”

The NBA today announced the finalists for the 2025-26 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.



The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment… pic.twitter.com/3Z4H46Y6yo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 31, 2026

Portland’s Jrue Holiday and Minnesota’s Mike Conley Jr. are the only two-time winners of the award, named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes.

Bane has certainly stood up for his new teammates all season, often deemed to have gone overboard since he’s picked up a couple of technical fouls sticking up for guys and playing with intensity that has been deemed excessive. He's started all 74 games entering Tuesday's home date against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.

Bane, who was a favorite among fans and teammates in Memphis, has been embraced similarly in Orlando, playing with passion night in and night out. He was acquired for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round picks, including the No. 16 pick in last year’s draft. Memphis used that selection on Chinese center Yang Hansen, moving him to the Trail Blazers as part of a significant package to land wing Cedric Coward.

Bane can join multiple Hall of Famers in winning Teammate of the Year

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award will be handed out in late April or early May. Previous winners who are now retired include Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter, Shane Battier, Jamal Crawford and Billups.

Other players up for this season’s honor include Portland’s Holiday, who won in 2020, ‘22 and ‘23 while with New Orleans and Milwaukee, and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who finished third last year.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Houston Rockets veteran forward Jeff Green, New Orleans Pelicans center DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Lakers wing Marcus Smart, Toronto Raptors guard Garrett Temple, and San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox are also finalists.

Detroit Pistons shooter Duncan Robinson, in his first season with the team after a long run with the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets shooter Pat Connaughton, who has been with Milwaukee in previous seasons, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams round out the group.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry edged out Houston Rockets center Steven Adams for top honors last season, receiving 20 more first-place votes to win by just 20 points on a weighted system that rewards 10 points for first, seven for second, five for third, three for fourth and a single tally for a fifth-place vote.

Conley won in ‘24, edging out Mikal Bridges, then with Brooklyn, and Brunson, who again finished third. Markelle Fultz, who just signed with the Toronto Raptors, is the most recent Orlando finalist, earning 13 first-place votes and finishing 12th two years ago.