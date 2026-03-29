The Orlando Magic are traveling across the border to take on the Tornot Raptors in the rubber match of their 3 game set this season. The Raptors took the first one in a nail biter at home while the Magic ran the Raptors off their home floor in the latest matchup.

But this matchup looms large for Orlando, it's a must win.

The Magic have fallen short of preseason expectations by a large margin. Many including myself projected a top 3 seed in the East and a team with finals aspirations. But the Magic have fallen short in numerous contests that they shouldn't have, their stars have missed time, and coach Mosley has seemingly shown everyone all he can do, this is his limit.

The Orlando Magic were supposed to surpass their in-state rival this season, but they have failed. Should Mosley be fired, now or in the future, who could be their next head coach?



One could come from the Heat @5ReasonsSports @MagicOnSI https://t.co/zANKyyC7Pe — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) January 28, 2026

But the time to change that script is now, in a must win game against the Toronto Raptors.

Top 3 coaching candidates should the Magic move on from Jamahl Mosley

So why is this game so important?

The Magic currently sit at 39-34 as the East's 8 seed, stuck in the middle of the play-in. While the Raptors are 41-32 good for 5th in the East. This puts the Magic two games behind the Raptors with an opportunity to claim the tie breaker over the Raptors.

A win would move Orlando just one game behind the Raptors for the 6th seed which is currently held by the Atlanta Hawks who the Magic will also get to face one more time.

That is exactly why this game is so imprtant, because the Magic have 9 games left, and only two opportunities to make back a full game on their own. Tonight, and April 1st against Atlanta.

How Do the Magic Get it Done?

The Raptors and the Magic match up very similarly in terms of pace, defensive rating, and offensive rating. The true formula for victory here is just for the Magic to play a complete game through their stars. Last time out against the Raptors it was Desmond Bane and Anthony Black (who is out tonight) that got the job done combining for 57 points.

The Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley and potentially Brandon Ingram who is questionable with a heel injury. If both Ingram and Quickley are out, there are no excuses for the Magic. Defend Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett while forcing the Raptors to shoot from the perimeter. They are shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (23rd in the NBA) while boasting a 47.7% field goal percentage (good for 9th).

In Orlando's victory the Raptors shot 7/28 form three and still had a field goal percentage over 50%. Wendell Carter and Paolo Banchero will need to anchor down the paint and eliminate the Raptors strong interior presence.

It's a must win for Orlando if they want to escape the play-in, now they just have to put together a full 48 minutes.