In case you either went to bed early, were watching the thrilling Elite 8 between Duke/UConn or snapped your electronic device(s) over your knee in the first half -- we wouldn't have blamed you for any of these options -- the Toronto Raptors completely emasculated the Orlando Magic, 139-87, inside Scotiabank Arena, the biggest loss in franchise history.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

So, about that 31-0 run:

Mar 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Yes, you read that correctly. In the year of our lord 2026, we saw a THIRTY ONE to nothing run.

After a quick start from Jalen Suggs, the Magic saw themselves ahead 20-14 with 5:18 left in the first quarter. But....

• Nine missed shots, including four from 3-point range

• 10 turnovers

• Seven Raptor free throws

• Four Raptor 3-pointers

• And a partridge in a pear tree

...later, they were in a 45-20 deficit. And it only took 7:12 of gametime.

The Raptors' 31-0 shellacking is the largest in the play-by-play era, which dates back to the start of the 1997-98 season. And it's likely the largest in Magic franchise history (don't fact-check that....at least it's the largest since '97-98.).

Yikes!

Toronto walled off the paint for Orlando:

Mar 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson (0) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors have one of the more hyper-aggressive defensive schemes in the league. But they do an excellent job walling off the paint, ranking in the top-8 in paint points allowed per 100 possessions.

Conversely, Orlando ranks No. 10 in paint points scored, even though their standing has fallen off over the last couple months. Nevertheless, the Raptors completely packed the paint, forcing them to beat them from beyond the arc. The Magic tried to test Toronto in the passing lanes, but 12 disastrous, ill-advised turnovers (seven live-ball) fueled a lively Raptors fastbreak.

And that was all she wrote.

In totality, the Magic turned the rock over 27 times, their most in a single game since April of 2011.

Yikes, x2!

Does anyone want to make it out of the play-in?:

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) splits the defense of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

To answer our own question, perhaps the Philadelphia 76ers do.

While the Magic were getting their doors blown off, the Indiana Pacers -- yes, the same Pacers that snapped their 16-game losing streak against them last week -- beat the Miami Heat by 17 (!!) at home. The Boston Celtics also smashed the Charlotte Hornets inside Spectrum by 15 points.

No matter how deserving it is, this historical loss won't count as two separate losses. Thus, the Magic, at 39-35, are still a 0.5 game ahead of both the Hornets and Heat in the play-in race.

Seats have to be getting hotter, right?!

I don't typically call for people's jobs, especially during the season.

But for head coach Jamahl Mosley and general manager Jeff Weltman ... seats must be getting hotter, right?!

If this isn't the straw that broke the camel's back, I'm not sure what is.