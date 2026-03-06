Magic Spoil Cooper Flagg's Return in Stunning Finish

The Orlando Magic are exhaling after a 115-114 victory against the Dallas Mavericks inside the Kia Center.

With two minutes left to go in the game, Tristan da Silva hit his fourth three-pointer of the game to take a one-point lead. Mavericks forward Khris Middleton responded with a bucket on the other end to retake the lead.

da Silva hit a floater on the other end to yank the lead right back from the Mavs, but Daniel Gafford hit another shot to make it a one-point lead for Dallas. Wendell Carter Jr. couldn't make a putback to get the lead back, but No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg was able to make his shot on a three-point play to make it a two-possession game with 37.3 seconds to go.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs managed to make it a one-point game with a 3-pointer on the next possession, forcing the Mavs to make a bucket. Flagg had a chance to ice the game with a mid-range jumper, but it missed and the Magic grabbed a rebound.

Jamahl Mosley had a chance to call a timeout, but he opted not to, trusting his team to find the right play. Suggs found Carter Jr. on a cut in the lane and he slammed it home to retake the lead with 1.4 seconds to go.

On the final shot, the Mavs put it in the hands of Flagg, but he couldn't grab the inbounds pass, ending in a Magic victory.

Magic Grab Win Late vs. Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The leading scorer for the Magic was da Silva with 19 points off the bench, making him one of five Orlando players to score in double figures. Suggs had 17 with four 3-pointers, including the big one down the stretch. Banchero had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Desmond Bane had 14 points of his own.

Mavericks guard Klay Thompson was the leading scorer in the game with 24 points on seven 3-pointers. Flagg had 18 points in his first game back since Feb. 10. Middleton had 19 points while Washington had 18. Daniel Gafford had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Magic will now head out on the road to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM ET inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.