Paolo's playmaking among keys for Magic against Jalen Johnson, Hawks
The Magic (3-4) just flipped a 4-game losing streak into a 2-game winning streak, riding high off wins in Charlotte and Washington.
The Hawks (3-4) just lost their franchise cornerstone for a month.
With Trae Young banged up with a knee injury, Atlanta needs Jalen Johnson to step up not just as a scorer, but as a creator; can Orlando contain that dual threat?
Will the Magic keep their defensive intensity rolling to overwhelm this undermanned Hawks team before returning home from a long road trip?
Here are three keys to a #MagicWin in Atlanta:
1. Contain Jalen Johnson's Scoring & Playmaking
Atlanta isn't playing their best basketball on either side of the floor.
Now without Trae Young, the Hawks could lose one of the few edges their offense had in not turning the ball over (7th) and scoring efficiency. (16th)
Young's scoring and halfcourt shot creation kept this offense afloat.
With Jalen Johnson now the primary scoring option and lead halfcourt playmaker, the team's offensive engine scoring creator, Orlando will have all eyes focused on shutting down everything he does best.
Johnson is an underrated two-way force; Jalen's not just a big wing scorer and a high-feel playmaker, he's also a versatile defender.
This season, Jalen Johnson's leading the team in scoring at 21 PPG and rebounding at 9 RPG, averaging 5 AST / 2 TOV, and forcing 1.5 steals.
The Magic must contain Jalen Johnson as a scorer with single coverage without fouling or doubling; the goal is to make reads, passes, decisions, dribbles, and shots as difficult as possible for Atlanta's only star scoring creator available tonight.
How much usage will Atlanta increase for its backcourt depth of secondary playmakers? Nickeil Alexander-Walker does a little bit of everything, Luke Kennard is a catch-and-shoot sniper.
With the Hawks frontcourt otherwise full of play-finishers built to thrive off the creation of Trae Young, Atlanta will require a group effort for playmaking, which Head Coach Quin Snyder notes can be as much about off-ball movement like well-timed cuts and relocation threes as it is the ball-handler.
Quin Snyder will rely on the playmaking of the entire team, yet he also praises Jalen Johnson's development as a creator, which I asked him about before Orlando's first matchup with Atlanta this season:
“That’s an area where (Jalen Johnson) is really unique.
If you’re looking to identify Jalen’s strengths as an offensive player, it’s his ability to create for other people and his willingness to do that.”
- Quin Snyder
2. Paolo Banchero, the halfcourt shortroll playmaking hub
In his first three games adjusting to the team's new pace, Paolo Banchero stumbled out of the gates, averaging just 1 assist to 2.7 turnovers per game.
In his last four games, Banchero's looked more comfortable in his halfcourt playmaking hub role, dishing out 6.3 assists to 2.5 turnovers per game.
This Magic offense is utilizing Banchero not just on the ball as a downhill ISO and backdown PostUp threat, but as a strong short-roll playmaker, creating looks consistently for himself and the team via rim-rolls, drives, foul-draws, and kick-outs to open shooters.
Orlando should continue to utilize Banchero's downhill playmaking on top of the reliable halfcourt creation of Franz Wagner with a strong screening big.
Seeing as Jalen Johnson will be expending a lot of energy on offense, asking him to be the primary defender guarding either of the Magic's big wing star matchups could drain him by the end of the game.
3. Orlando's active defense racking up deflections again
After a sleepwalking start to the season, the Magic are back up to a league average defense – an improvement from the first few games.
Even better, Orlando ranks Top-18 in all defensive four factors, a promising indicator this defense will continue to trend back up to its elite status.
The Magic are forcing turnovers again, up to the 10th-best TOV% in the league. (15.9%) Their last two wins are highlighted by these hustle plays, forcing turnovers and scoring points off them.
In Charlotte, 18 deflections and 19 points off turnovers led the way.
With Atlanta's heliocentric point guard and offensive hub out of the picture tonight, Orlando's defense should crank up the intensity to force the Hawks secondary creators into tight windows and making mistakes.