Mosley's Magic standard of defense returns to form in Charlotte
Orlando's defense used to eat deflections for breakfast.
The team ranked 6th (17.7) and 7th (15.2) in deflections per game the last two seasons, respectively.
This year, The Magic rank DEAD LAST in Deflections Per Game (13.2, tied with the Mavs)
Last night in Charlotte, though, Orlando's defense looked as active as ever:
18 Deflections
10 Steals
7 Blocks
29 Points off Turnovers
1 Win
The Magic Standard is back.
Two steals by Paolo Banchero, one steal from each of Tyus Jones and Franz Wagner (+3 deflections), and a block a piece from Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. (+2 deflections) helped fill out the box score.
But the real defensive menaces in this one were Anthony Black (2 STL, 2 BLK, 5 deflections); Jonathan Isaac (3 BLK, 1 STL, 3 deflections), and Tristan da Silva (3 STL, 4 deflections)
Anthony Black as a defensive ace spot-starter works in Charlotte
Anthony Black was doing it all on both ends of the floor last night, scoring 20 points on 5/7 2P - 3/6 3P with 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.
What makes Black an effective option as a starter is his defense holds up in any lineup against any unit. Anthony Black is an elite perimeter defender and should be relied on as such consistently.
Tristan da Silva was another key two-way force for Orlando off the bench, adding 19 PTS himself shooting 2/4 1P - 3/7 3P - 6/6 FT on top of his 3 steals on defense.
Both of these young wings are huge swing factors for this team's success as-is; when they both play so efficiently on both ends, Orlando has a much higher chance of winning games.
Asking them to hone in defensively and attack closeouts offensive keeps their role and decisions simple while potentially getting the most out of their skillset, while da Silva is a versatile scorer and Black has shown promise dishing the rock when getting downhill in pick-and-roll, those roles can grow with time.
For now, Orlando need threes, drives, kicks, and team-first two-way energy around its big wing stars, and these two are bringing the most of it.
Noah Penda's energy is felt immediately, perhaps why Coach Mosley brought him (and Goga) first off the bench, and Penda finishing with 17 minutes, the sixth-most of any Magic player last night.
Jonathan Isaac looked in peak form, swatting three quick shots and being called for a foul on the fourth in just 15 minutes of play. How big will Isaac's role be? That may depend some on how strongly Noah Penda continues to play, as both now fill similar roles for this team.
Here's what Isaac told me at Media day about how he and Jamahl Mosley envision his role and if he has any minutes restrictions going forward:
I do not think there is any minutes restrictions.- Jonathan Isaac
As far as my role... it changes so drastically throughout the year... I am just going into it with an open mind.
One key to the Magic's victory was not just containing LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel from creating offense for their team, but to deter them from shooting the 3-ball.
The two made just two threes all night, with Ball making just 1/9 3P and Knueppel hitting 1/4 3P.
While LaMelo racked up 13 assists, he and Knueppel (1 AST / 4 TO) piled up 7 turnovers combined.
Orlando achieved all three keys to victory last night: deter threes, force turnovers, and convert points off those turnovers.
The Magic brought back that defensive competitive fire!
Let's see if Orlando can keep that same energy rolling the rest of the way.