Paolo Banchero's status now known for critical game vs. Pistons

At some point, the Orlando Magic will be thankful for Paolo Banchero's return.

Not yet, though.

The Magic forward will miss an eighth straight game, this one Friday against the Pistons, in a contest with NBA Cup implications. If the Magic win, against the top team in the East so far this season, it will advance to the knockout stage, likely with a No. 1 seed. But it will need to be done without Banchero, a scenario that has become the norm of late.

The good news for the Magic is that others have stepped up in his absence, from Franz Wagner to Tristan da Silva to Anthony Black, the latter putting on a show in his last appearance, with 27 points in the first half. Orlando actually has a better record without Banchero than with him this season; the Magic is just .500 when the former No. 1 overall pick plays.

NBA on NBC halftime segment about Paolo Banchero when he returns.



Not seeing where the discourse is coming from, absolutely nothing wrong was said. pic.twitter.com/jrsNoC6onu — Stanley Swanson  (@StanleySwanson0) November 26, 2025

There's even been a rising debate about whether Banchero ball-stops too much, and that clogs the offense. But the talent remains undeniable, and the Magic will need everyone eventually.

Recently, Magic players have spoken about what Banchero has and will provide, when questioned about his importance.

“Paolo’s a great dude. He’s a great person. He’s a very smart basketball player. He has every tangible tool to do anything he wants on the court. Obviously, he’s been with us every road trip, every game, every practice.



"So he’ll be fine. He’ll come back into the fold and jell well with us because that’s our brother. Regardless of how we’ve been playing while he’s been off, we want him on the court. And we’re better when he’s on the court.” Jalen Suggs (to Josh Robbins)

Without Banchero, the Magic will likely lean on Wagner again to carry the frontcourt scoring, with Suggs drawing the toughest defensive assignment -- darkhorse MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, another No. 1 overall pick who broke out in a big way last season.

There still is no definite timetable for Banchero's return.