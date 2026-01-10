Popular referee suffers injury in 76ers vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are playing their matchup at the Kia Center, but both teams will be affected by an injury to head referee Bill Kennedy.

Kennedy appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury towards the end of the first quarter between the 76ers and Magic. He was attended to by 76ers medical staff members and was wheeled off the court.

Bill Kennedy suffers injury in 76ers vs. Magic game

Kennedy is one of the long-serving referees in the NBA, so it is a difficult injury to stomach for both teams.

"Bill Kennedy has officiated 1,420 regular-season games in 25 seasons as an NBA staff official. He has also worked 139 playoff games, including six NBA Finals games," his NBRA bio says.

"Kennedy considers his most memorable NBA assignment to be his first NBA Finals: Game 3 of the 2010 Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"In addition to his NBA service, Kennedy has five years of officiating experience in the Continental Basketball Association, including working the 1996 and 1997 CBA Finals. He also officiated two games in the 1998 WNBA Finals and has 15 years of high school officiating experience in Arizona."

Kennedy is best known for his explanations for challenges, where he adds a bit of personality rarely seen from other referees around the league.

Bill Kennedy is always peak entertainment 😂 pic.twitter.com/QYQhjT7fpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2025

In 2015, Kennedy came out as gay, becoming the second openly gay referee in NBA history after Violet Palmer came out as lesbian the year before.

"I am proud to be an NBA referee, and I am proud to be a gay man. I am following in the footsteps of others who have self-identified in the hopes that will send a message to young men and women in sports that you must allow no one to make you feel ashamed of who you are," Kennedy said via ESPN.

With Kennedy unlikely to return to the game, there will only be two referees on the court in James Williams and Michael Smith. The lack of a third official could lead to fewer foul calls during the game, so it could be something that affects how the matchup goes between the two teams. Things got chippy in the previous meeting back in Philadelphia for the NBA Cup, so it could be an interesting development.

The game between the 76ers and Magic can be watched on FanDuel Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories