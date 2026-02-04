Led by Isaiah Hartenstein's first career triple-double, the Oklahoma City Thunder completely dismantled the Orlando Magic inside Paycom Center with a 128-92 win. It was never close, further widening the gap between the Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the sixth-and-final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

What were a few of our takeaways from this dismal performance? Let's examine!

Thunder boatrace Magic from opening tip:

The closest this game was when it was 0-0. From there on it, it was a stone cold whooping.

Translation: It was never close.

The Thunder ballooned their lead to 34 points in less than 17 minutes, leading by as much 41 in their blowout win over Orlando. Oklahoma City more doubled their opponent in the paint (60-26), limiting the Magic to just 38.2 percent shooting and 13-of-41 from 3-point range.

It was another forgettable start for the Orlando Magic, who have fallen behind in multiple games over the last two months, much to their own dismay. Whatever it is -- a lack of urgency defensively, careless turnovers, poor shotmaking -- there's a reason why they find themselves entrenched in the middle of a weakened East.

Rough night from Magic's best:

This game was practically never close. There was no tone set by the Magic's three-best players -- Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Black -- with the trio combined shooting a combined 7-of-23 in the first half.

That said, the Magic's defense was also pretty lackadaisical before the game was completely out of reach. And they were missing some wide-open shots; we know that's always an issue.

But Orlando's best were a no-show until it was too late. And that's an issue.

Magic head into the deadline with more questions than answers:

After their 36-point loss, the Magic have dipped to 25-24 in the East, currently slotted as the No. 8 seed in the East. They are a 0.5 game behind the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed and two games ahead of Chicago for the No. 10 seed.

For the reasons we outlined here, it will be really difficult for the Magic to make any sort of big trade ahead of the deadline. I feel like a broken record: But there needs to be a shake up.

And not just a "let's duck under the tax" shake up, even though that's an understandable motive. There needs to be a real shake up because the course will remain the same if that's the case -- and nobody wants that.

