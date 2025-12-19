Paolo Banchero's triple double not enough, and more from Nuggets-Magic

The Denver Nuggets got the best of the Orlando Magic on Thursday night inside Kia Center, 126-115. It marks the Magic's third loss over their last four games. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Jase Richardson hive, stand up!

Oct 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

At this point, I'm likely repeating myself in these takeaways.

Richardson was one of multiple players who was due for a bigger role Thursday night with Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac out due to injury. And, once again, the Magic rookie took advantage of the minutes he saw.

The No. 25 overall pick scored nine points with a pair of assists and one steal on 4-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes. It wasn't just Richardson who played well -- but he was arguably the Magic's most impactful player off the bench.

He's overdue for a bigger role. We will see how much longer Suggs, da Silva and Wagner miss. But he's done everything he can in-game to justify an enlarged role moving forward.

Wendell Carter Jr. also deserves a shoutout for his performance. He's made nine of his last 17 from 3-point range!

Jamal Murray spearheads second-quarter onslaught:

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

35-7. That's the run the Nuggets mustered up to end the second quarter. And it was spearheaded by one man: Jamal Murray.

The Magic's offense did stagnate -- both in player and ball movement -- leading to poor offensive possessions that allowed Denver to convert in transition.

But Jamal Murray's 20-point second quarter was, evidently, the Magic's death nail -- despite several comeback attempts across the second half.

Murray's pull-up jump shooting has been among the league's best all season. He was doing an excellent job creating separation and rising up comfortably over every defender Orlando threw at him. It was a shot-making masterclass in both the half-court and in transition.

Paolo Banchero looked like Paolo Banchero:

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After Saturday night's loss to the New York Knicks, one of my takeaways was that Paolo Banchero was finding his footing, scoring 17 in the second half.

Even though it didn't result in a win, Banchero put together arguably his best game of the season, recording his first triple-double since March of 2024!

He tallied 26 points with 16 rebounds and 10 assists on 9-of-21 shooting. Banchero's movements were far more spry than they've previously looked since his return, which is an encouraging sign. It will be unfair to expect him to post a triple-double every game -- but an aggressive Paolo Banchero in full form will be incredibly crucial to their short- and long-term success!

