Improving in many areas this season, Black has taken a real leap, and there are a few skills that really stand out: his ball control handles and finishing at the rim look as clean as ever.



What’s led to this rapid development?

The Shammgod Effect: Anthony Black developing his handle and finishing touch

Nov 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) goes to the basket during the second half against the LA Clippersat Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

One reason for AB's ball skill development seems clear:



Anthony Black is working one-on-one with newly hired Orlando Magic assistant coach, God Shammgod.



Yes, the same Shammgod who invented a dribble move so unique, the sport had no choice but to name the move after him – The Shammgod.

Coach Shammgod has a reputation for helping players develop, working individually with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Trae Young, and Jamal Crawford.



Before accepting a promotion to become assistant coach here in Orlando, God Shammgod was a player development coach in Dallas for 9 years, working with their stars Luka and Kyrie.



Coach Shammgod specializes in training ball skills, handles, finishing touch at the room, keeping ball control safe to avoid turnovers while still breaking out that effective flare when needed.

Anthony Black is converting 77% FG% on shots within 0-3ft from the rim, the 70th-best efficiency in the league in that range, a rate as efficient as Giannis.



That number shot up from 63% FG% on shots within 0-3ft from the rim last year and 68% FG% in that range in his rookie season.



31% of Anthony Black's shots come at the rim this season, the 80th-most of any player, via Basketball Reference.



AB's 15 dunks in 18 games has him tied for the 42nd most dunks in the league.



Black has seen his TS% scoring efficiency rise and his assist-to-turnover ratio stay put despite seeing a rise in minutes and shots.



Fun fact: Jalen Suggs' 91% FG% on shots within 0-3ft ranks 15th in the NBA.

After the win over New York, I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley about Anthony Black working on his handles and finishing at the rim under the guidance of newly hired Magic Assistant Coach, God Shammgod.



Jamahl Mosley praised the duo's development:



“I think Shamm has done a tremendous job with AB.



His ability to finish, you see it last game, going and finishing dunks, going to the rim, attacking the basket, different ways of finishing. Shamm's done a tremendous job with him.



He's a +21 tonight, his ability to play defense on multiple players and he's got a tenacity about him that he's gonna find a way, and that's a thing that we're gonna continue to need from him as we move forward.

AB finding consistent offensive efficiency will only continue to raise Anthony Black's two-way impact.



A downhill Anthony Black is becoming one of the most explosive and efficient sources of shot creation for Orlando, despite being just one of many cooks in the kitchen now.



Orlando combining team defense with depth of self creators who can dribble pass and shoot is a recipe for sustainable winning in the NBA.

