Anthony Black helping Magic keep pace in NBA power rankings
The Orlando Magic are still riding high after Anthony Black's career-high 38 points led them to victory against the Denver Nuggets.
The Magic needed a performance like that against the Nuggets to balance things out after a disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets the night before. Due to the balance, the Magic stayed right at number 11 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings for the second three weeks.
"The Magic’s weekend back-to-back produced one of their worst losses of the season (Friday vs. Charlotte) and one of their best wins: a one-point, rest-disadvantage victory over the Nuggets on Saturday night," Schuhmann wrote.
"The win over Denver came with a career-high 38 points from Anthony Black, who also stripped Nikola Jokić and went coast to coast to put the Magic up one with a little more than a minute left. Black has started the last eight games in Franz Wagner’s spot and has averaged a team-high 24.2 points over the last six. Eighteen of those 38 points on Saturday came on corner 3s, and he’s now 22-for-47 (47%) from the corners on the season."
Magic stay level in NBA power rankings
The Magic sit just outside the top 10, which consists of the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.
The Magic will now have a chance to move up into that top 10 with a fairly easy schedule after they play the Raptors, who are coming off of a back-to-back.
"The Magic trail the fourth-place Raptors by just a half game, and the first of their three head-to-head meetings is Monday in Toronto. That’s the start of a stretch where the Magic are playing five of six on the road, but after Monday, nine of their next 10 games will be against teams that currently have losing records," Schuhmann wrote.
Tip-off between the Magic and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
