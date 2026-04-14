The Orlando Magic far underperformed this season, lost many games that they shouldn't have, and had a constant thought pf what-if ringing throughout everyone's minds this season.

But their shortcomings come from one thing, one thing that I have said since about the middle of January when it appeared head coach Jamahl Mosley and franchise player Paolo Banchero had a clear disconnect.

That one thing was that Jamahl Mosley has taken the Orlando Magic as far as he can. The Magic were poised to take over the East, at least be a top 5 team in the conference, they added depth, they added another star, the East was simply not as good as it had been. If it wasn't for the Magic going 5-0 against the Heat, who knows where they would stand right now.

So that paints the picture for the opening round of the play-in in Philadelphia.

If the writing wasn't on the wall already, a loss in the play-in Thursday and Jamahl Mosley should be out as the Magic's head coach, no matter how the second play in goes, and no matter how the opening round goes. Beyond that, even if they do win in Philly, a first round exit should just further ensure the inevitable, Jamahl Mosley's last season coaching the Magic.

Paolo Banchero and his coach Jamahl Mosley are CALLING EACH OTHER OUT through the media:



Paolo: “Other teams make adjustments at halftime, we don’t make ANY.”



Mosley: “It’s not about adjustments, it’s about playing HARDER.” pic.twitter.com/eJPggvGZpi — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 3, 2026

So where do we begin?

A 52 point loss to Toronto, a 29-point loss at home to the Hawks, losses to the Pacers and Wizards, or their inability to win away from home (19-21). Many of these losses are inexcusable, many opportunities gave the Magic a chance at escaping the play-in, yet here we are with the a potential to miss the playoffs, or a dangerous matchup with the Celtics or Pistons on deck in the first round.

It's the worst way this season could have gone, especially for a team that was being coined as potential winners of the East this year.

The team has dealt with injuries in past seasons and still managed to compete at a higher level than what has been seen this year. That’s what makes this season so frustrating. The talent improved, expectations rose, and yet the results failed to match that progression.

At some point, that responsibility shifts to coaching.

There hasn’t been a defining stretch where it felt like Jamahl Mosley was maximizing this roster offensively. Instead of a system elevating players, too often it looks like individuals are left to create on their own without structure.

Out of timeouts, adjustments have been minimal. The same stagnant sets continue, leading to contested shots rather than quality looks. There’s a lack of consistent emphasis on attacking inside, and when momentum shifts, there’s little visible response to counter it.

People around the NBA are keeping an eye on Jamahl Mosley future with the Orlando Magic, per @WindhorstESPN



“There's potentially significant movement coming at the coaching ranks and Orlando is the team people are watching" pic.twitter.com/TdPK7rq74a — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 3, 2026

And that leads to the biggest issue, identity.

There’s no clear offensive identity. Paolo Banchero is too often positioned on the perimeter instead of consistently attacking downhill, where he’s most effective. Players are frequently placed in roles that don’t maximize their strengths, and the offense lacks cohesion for a team with this level of talent.

Strong coaching is about putting players in positions to succeed and adjusting when things aren’t working. This season, both have been inconsistent at best.

This is not to discredit what Mosley has done in Orlando. Jamahl Mosley has played an important role in building the foundation and developing this young core. That shouldn’t be overlooked.

But there comes a point when a team outgrows its message.

The Magic appear to have reached that point.

And unless something changes quickly --beginning in Philadelphia -- this season should mark the end of Jamahl Mosley’s tenure in Orlando.