Magic provides injury updates on 2 key players

The Orlando Magic are playing their best basketball of the season. However, much of their 2025-26 campaign has been pierced by injury.

They were dealt another blow to their rotation last weekend, with Anthony Black leaving after two minutes in the Magic's 119-92 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with what appeared to be a back injury. Though a recent MRI revealed that Black suffered a "left lateral abdominal" strain, with his return being solely based on how he responds to treatment, the team announced.

The team also offered a similar update for return regarding Franz Wagner's ankle injury, which has sidelined him for 35 of the team's last 39 games, including 10 straight.

Anthony Black underwent an MRI yesterday, which showed a left lateral abdominal muscle strain. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment.



Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain) continues to progress. His return will continue to depend on how he responds to… — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 10, 2026

The Orlando Magic can't catch a break:

The Magic are winners of 10 of their last 14 games, including two straight blowout wins over the Timberwolves and Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks. They made some history with those two wins, too.

But the most important basketball remains in front of them. And it might come without one of its most important players.

Black, who has played in 60 of the team's 63 games, is experiencing a breakout season. He's averaging a career-high 15.3 points on 45.1 percent shooting and 55.2 percent shooting, in addition to 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 30.7 minutes per game.

He's unquestionably been one of the season's brightest stories, and now it appears Orlando is losing him for an undetermined amount of time as it makes its postseason push.

As for Wagner, he's arguably been the Magic's best player when he's been on the court. But he's been limited to just 28 games after appearing in a career-low 60 games in 2024-25. He's averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 dimes on 47.9 percent shooting. And the fifth-year wing has seen a bounce-back from beyond the arc, knocking down 36.5 percent of his 4.1 triple tries, despite a noticeable hitch in his release.

It's not going to be any easier for Orlando, who finishes the season with 12 games against teams currently .500 or better, including the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers over the next two weeks. As it makes one final effort for a top-5 seed, every game will be more important than its last.

Let's just hope that, sooner rather than later, we can see what a fully healthy squad looks like -- even though that's asking for a lot these days.

