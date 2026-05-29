Chris Mannix Sources: Magic Tap Spurs Assistant Sean Sweeney as Next Head Coach

The Orlando Magic are finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney to be the team’s new head coach, two sources familiar with the decision tell Sports Illustrated.

Sweeney will sign a four-year contract with the Magic, a source says.

Sweeney, 41, emerged as the most coveted assistant coach during this cycle. In his first season in San Antonio, Sweeney has taken a lead role in building out the Spurs’ defense under head coach Mitch Johnson. The Spurs finished the regular season third in the NBA in defensive rating while ranking in the top 10 in opponent points per game.

Prior to joining San Antonio, Sweeney served as Jason Kidd’s lead assistant in Dallas, joining the Mavs after a three-year stint in Detroit, helping steer Dallas to the NBA Finals in 2024. Sweeney also coached under Kidd in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. He has worked closely with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić, developing strong relationships with both superstars.

Among the other candidates the Magic considered were former Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and L.A. Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy, sources said.

Orlando strongly believes in its room for internal growth. The Magic finished a disappointing 45–37 last season and were eliminated in the first round for the third straight season. Still, the core of the team—Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs—are 24 or younger. Wendell Carter Jr. is 27, as is Desmond Bane, who was acquired from Memphis last offseason. With the right voice, Orlando believes it can make a push for a top-four seed next season.

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