This Magic forward could be primed to step up in Paolo Banchero's absence
In this story:
The Orlando Magic picked up a massive 124-107 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but wasn't all perfect, as star forward Paolo Banchero suffered a groin injury in the first half and did not return.
While the severity of the injury has yet to be revealed -- Banchero will be undergoing an MRI -- it's reasonable to assume that he will miss time. Thus, it's time for the Magic to, once again, embrace the "Next Man Up" mentality.
And there's one player who should be primed to take on an expanded role.
Tristan da Silva could have larger role amid strong start to second season:
Surviving the non-Banchero minutes have been tricky for the Magic this year. But the Magic's five-most successful five-man groupings without Banchero have one constant: Tristan da Silva.
Correlation doesn't equal causation, but the second-year forward has taken a sizable step forward off the Magic bench. Through 12 games, he's averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. He's also been their most efficient 3-point shooter off the catch, draining 40.9 percent of his 3.7 spot-up triple tries per game.
There hasn't been a lot of positives from the Magic bench, but he's unquestionably been one of them.
All in all, given da Silva's shooting and cutting prowess -- as well as his ability to connect the puzzle pieces together -- he fits alongside Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.
Both will still be the two primary engines to the team's offense, which climbed to No. 18 leaguewide after their dominant performance Wednesday. But da Silva's malleability jells better than any other possible replacement for the Magic star.
Recall that da Silva stepped into an expanded in the absences of both Banchero and Franz Wagner last year. Though his impact wasn't incredibly consistent. Still, given his strong start to 2025-26, he should be the clear answer to garner more opportunity for as much time as Banchero misses.
You can follow Matt Hanifan on Twitter/X here, and you can find the rest of our Orlando Magic coverage here!
More Orlando Magic Stories:
Bane sets tone but Banchero exits, and more takeaways from Magic win in New York
Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland
Jalen Suggs has most impactful game but it's not enough, and other Magic takeaways
Desmond Bane being pushed to be aggressive to escape slump
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_