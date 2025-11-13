This Magic forward could be primed to step up in Paolo Banchero's absence

The Orlando Magic picked up a massive 124-107 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but wasn't all perfect, as star forward Paolo Banchero suffered a groin injury in the first half and did not return.

While the severity of the injury has yet to be revealed -- Banchero will be undergoing an MRI -- it's reasonable to assume that he will miss time. Thus, it's time for the Magic to, once again, embrace the "Next Man Up" mentality.

And there's one player who should be primed to take on an expanded role.

Tristan da Silva could have larger role amid strong start to second season:

Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Surviving the non-Banchero minutes have been tricky for the Magic this year. But the Magic's five-most successful five-man groupings without Banchero have one constant: Tristan da Silva.

Correlation doesn't equal causation, but the second-year forward has taken a sizable step forward off the Magic bench. Through 12 games, he's averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. He's also been their most efficient 3-point shooter off the catch, draining 40.9 percent of his 3.7 spot-up triple tries per game.

There hasn't been a lot of positives from the Magic bench, but he's unquestionably been one of them.

All in all, given da Silva's shooting and cutting prowess -- as well as his ability to connect the puzzle pieces together -- he fits alongside Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

Both will still be the two primary engines to the team's offense, which climbed to No. 18 leaguewide after their dominant performance Wednesday. But da Silva's malleability jells better than any other possible replacement for the Magic star.

Recall that da Silva stepped into an expanded in the absences of both Banchero and Franz Wagner last year. Though his impact wasn't incredibly consistent. Still, given his strong start to 2025-26, he should be the clear answer to garner more opportunity for as much time as Banchero misses.

You can follow Matt Hanifan on Twitter/X here, and you can find the rest of our Orlando Magic coverage here!

More Orlando Magic Stories:

Bane sets tone but Banchero exits, and more takeaways from Magic win in New York

Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland

Jalen Suggs has most impactful game but it's not enough, and other Magic takeaways

Desmond Bane being pushed to be aggressive to escape slump

Why this Magic forward is making a name for himself