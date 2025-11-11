Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland
It was a roller coaster ride in the fourth quarter, but the Orlando Magic survived against the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back, 115-112.
Paolo Banchero imposed will from opening tip:
It's not perfect, but Banchero has showcased an improved shot diet with more rim attempts and less tough 2s this season.
That was showcased immediately from the opening tip against a Portland Trail Blazers squad with plenty of size and wing depth, led by Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija.
Portland was no match for Banchero -- or any of the Magic's stars (we'll get to later) -- who scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds and three assists. He took a slight step back in the second half and missed a couple of crucial free throws down the stretch. But the Magic's star was incredibly forceful in generating paint touches and self-creating advantages for himself and others.
Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane (more on him later) finished with 19 points and 22 points, respectively. That's not including Wendell Carter Jr.'s 22 points, either.
But Banchero set the tone from the opening tip, which allowed others to succeed the rest of the game.
Magic demolish Blazers on glass:
I was interested about how the Trail Blazers and Magic -- both big teams who were No. 12 and 13 in rebound percentage, respectively -- would fare on the glass. Lo and behold, the Magic had the overwhelming advantage on the boards, 50-39.
Orlando had three players -- Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. -- grab nine rebounds apiece; Jonathan Isaac had six, Goga Bitadze had five. It was a collective effort, and the Magic, who are 3-0 in games with a plus-10 or greater rebound differential, needed everyone of them.
Desmond Bane has his one shining moment:
A lot has been made of Desmond Bane's early-season struggles -- and his lack of aggressiveness. The sharpshooter entered the night shooting just 29.3 percent from 3-point range and missed his first five 3-point tries.
But Bane knocked down the most important triple of the game -- and perhaps his career -- for the win as time expired, rising up over Camara from 30 feet, fading away to his right.
It was a rocky finish from Orlando -- especially from the charity stripe -- but they still escaped with the win on the second night of a back-to-back.
If any team needed that, it was the Magic.
