The Orlando Magic cruised to a 124-107 win over the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Desmond Bane was the Magic's tone setter:

Nov 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after being ejected from a game against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane was the hero in Monday's 115-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers with his game-winner. But the sixth-year guard carried that energy into Wednesday's nationally-televised game against New York.

Bane was, quite literally, the Bane of the Knicks' existence, especially in the first half.

He fueled the Magic's early transition push, knocked an open 3-pointer in the corner, was diving on the floor for loose balls, defended the Knicks' top scorers well (aside from fouling Brunson on a three) and was making quick decisions with the rock in his hands.

Bane also set up Franz Wagner on this wing 3-pointer after the 6-foot-10 forward "passed" it to him.

Desmond Bane hustles for the basketball.



Franz Wagner knocks down the triple 👌



ORL leads midway through the 2Q!



🏀 Magic/Knicks on ESPN

📲 https://t.co/ZfwbANNMDv pic.twitter.com/RKRcyEURX7 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

Magic star Paolo Banchero finished with just four points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist. If he misses any time, it will be on Bane and Franz Wagner (more on him later) to play like we know they're capable of playing.

Anthony Black with huge final stint:

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Anthony Black's consistently been one of the Magic's most disruptive point-of-attack defenders, his offense has been hit-and-miss. The shot still hasn't developed and the decision-making has been ... shaky.

However, the Magic's third-year guard was excellent in his final stint, helping shut down any potential momentum that New York could build. Black scored nine of his 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth quarter alone, also recording a block and a steal, which led to a Jalen Suggs' layup to put the Magic up 14.

He was a huge boost off the Magic's bench, knocking down seven of his 11 shots and 3-of-5 from deep. If they can get any sort of consistency from him offensively, their bench will be more formidable.

Masked Franz Wagner took over and didn't look back:

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bane was the tone setter, but Wagner was the best player on the floor.

He didn't have a legendary "masked" game, but Wagner was excellent at navigating the Knicks' front line, highlighted by his 11-point second quarter. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 10-of-22 shooting.

His shot wasn't super consistent, but he did a great job of taking advantage of mismatches, getting downhill and euro-stepping his way around the hardwood. Wagner's creativity was on full display, and it led to his best offensive performance of the season.

More Orlando Magic Stories:

Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland

Jalen Suggs has most impactful game but it's not enough, and other Magic takeaways

Desmond Bane being pushed to be aggressive to escape slump

Why this Magic forward is making a name for himself

Same old story for Magic defense in blowout loss to Hawks