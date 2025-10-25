The Magic Insider

Trae Young chews up Magic in Hawks win

Ryan Kaminski

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miss the game live?

Enjoy these rambling thoughts from throughout the game, describing the action as it goes down.

1. First Quarter - Anthony Black's screen navigation stands out

Ant Black celebrates
Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after making a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Franz corner C&S 3 to open the game

Desmond Bane handoff , Franz Wagner rolls into floater

Bane grab and go hesi in and out AND1 drive and1

Trae P&R easy finger roll

Trae pushing pace off strip steal of Suggs, Jalen Johnson scores running in transition

Bane drive and kick, Suggs C&S triple


Banchero hangs in air for double pump, switching from left to right hand finish


Ant Black picks Trae up full court, Banchero contains Jalen Johnson on the roll, tough corner contested three by Atlanta missed


Ant Black screen navigation stays on NAW through multiple screens, switches onto Dyson, forces tough contested FLOATA (miss)


Bad pass turnover by Ant

Mean hesi drive by Paolo, missed contested layup

Paolo rebound, outlet to Jones, corner three for da Silva - high fives Mo Wagner for good measure

da Silva and Goga trap Trae in P&R, deflect ball, Hawks recover.

Kennard FLOATA

da Silva putback on own missed FLOATA

Magic defense - as screener runs to Trae, Suggs switch onto the screener and Goga switches onto and close out hard on shooter Kennard

Franz Slam off turnover forced by da Silva reading bad pass

2. Second Quarter - The Fast Break Franz Finger Rolls

Franz Floater
Oct 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic defense forces traveling with endless closeouts in defensive rotation. Impressive stop


Franz pushes pace to score finger roll on fast break

Da Silva cuts off screen rolling into paint for layin off assist from Franz

Franz picks up bad pass and pushes pace off forced turnover

Franz fake pass, drills catch-and-shoot three on handoff with bane into a rescreen and popout

Trae high pick-and-roll draws foul on drive and reach from Black

NAW picks up dribble, gets ball back on give and go with Trae for catch and shoot

da Silva jumps passing lane for deflection and steal, good timing

nifty dribble moves by da Silva

Jalen Suggs corner 3 off relocation backpedal 2nd chance OREB

Paolo sprints off flare screen to 3pt line, misses open C&S 3

Bane crafty drive to the rack


Magic back up to 30 PITP to Hawks 28

3. Third Quarter - Point Wendell Alley -> Ant Black Oop

Wendell poster
Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA;Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives to teh basket guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Suggs drive and kick -> Bane swing pass -> Franz corner three

Wendell lob pass while running transition (!) to Black baseline alley oop

Franz fadeaway bump and finish floater, running though iverson screen, into rescreen from Goga, methodical dribble drive vs switching big man

BIG MAN Bitadze block

da Silva corner three catch and shoot

Trae Young too crafty getting to the rim

4. Fourth Quarter - Suggs playmaking pops, but Trae too crafty tonight

Suggs Goga trap Trae
Jan 17, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts to protect the ball against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Suggs tough cross court jump pass, da Silva pump fakes corner three, attacks closeout, draws foul

Suggs pick-and-roll, draws Onyeka out to hit Goga with the alley oop lob

Suggs one hand skip pass to corner out of pick-and-roll, nice playmaking to open Q4

Goga fights for loose ball after Suggs wraparound pass on P&R drive deflected into air

Tyus Jones 1v1 with head of steam takes Gueye to hole with crossover drive from top of key

Suggs fights for loose ball, dives on floor, Hawks retain possession

Franz putback

Rookie Asa Newell check in late, big time minutes trust from Coach Snyder, hits C&S corner three

Dyson Daniels floater

Asa Newell runs floor for alley-oop from Trae off wild scramble play to tie the game at 93-all

Trae tough pull-up three

Wendell fights for OREB, draws foul on putback

Trae puts Bane in jail in P&R with hostage dribble, draws foul on his back with floater

Bane answers with patient drive pumpfake and finish

Beautiful Magic Basketball by Bane-Wendell P&R: Bane hits rolling Wendell; Wendell draws two on roll and jump pass kicks to corner; ball finds way back to Bane -> pumpfake, drive, spin and shuttle pass back to Wendell; Wendell draws foul at rim.

Okongwu patiently attacks Wendell's closeout with dribble, spin move, lay-in

Okongwu drills C&S corner three off dyson drive and kick

Paolo tough bump and finish through two

Wendell fighting through traffic for OREB after rim roll, draws foul on putback

Suggs dropoff pass for PAOLO POWER SLAM

Wendell fights for another putback, mutliple 2nd chances for Orlando

Suggs and Wendell forcing steals

Ice Trae COLD FLOATA

Trae stays crafty drawing fouls

Suggs strong take to score late

Confusing heave by Paolo with 10 sec left

Ball game

Published
Ryan Kaminski
RYAN KAMINSKI

Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK

Home/News