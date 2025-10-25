Trae Young chews up Magic in Hawks win
Miss the game live?
Enjoy these rambling thoughts from throughout the game, describing the action as it goes down.
1. First Quarter - Anthony Black's screen navigation stands out
Franz corner C&S 3 to open the game
Desmond Bane handoff , Franz Wagner rolls into floater
Bane grab and go hesi in and out AND1 drive and1
Trae P&R easy finger roll
Trae pushing pace off strip steal of Suggs, Jalen Johnson scores running in transition
Bane drive and kick, Suggs C&S triple
Banchero hangs in air for double pump, switching from left to right hand finish
Ant Black picks Trae up full court, Banchero contains Jalen Johnson on the roll, tough corner contested three by Atlanta missed
Ant Black screen navigation stays on NAW through multiple screens, switches onto Dyson, forces tough contested FLOATA (miss)
Bad pass turnover by Ant
Mean hesi drive by Paolo, missed contested layup
Paolo rebound, outlet to Jones, corner three for da Silva - high fives Mo Wagner for good measure
da Silva and Goga trap Trae in P&R, deflect ball, Hawks recover.
Kennard FLOATA
da Silva putback on own missed FLOATA
Magic defense - as screener runs to Trae, Suggs switch onto the screener and Goga switches onto and close out hard on shooter Kennard
Franz Slam off turnover forced by da Silva reading bad pass
2. Second Quarter - The Fast Break Franz Finger Rolls
Magic defense forces traveling with endless closeouts in defensive rotation. Impressive stop
Franz pushes pace to score finger roll on fast break
Da Silva cuts off screen rolling into paint for layin off assist from Franz
Franz picks up bad pass and pushes pace off forced turnover
Franz fake pass, drills catch-and-shoot three on handoff with bane into a rescreen and popout
Trae high pick-and-roll draws foul on drive and reach from Black
NAW picks up dribble, gets ball back on give and go with Trae for catch and shoot
da Silva jumps passing lane for deflection and steal, good timing
nifty dribble moves by da Silva
Jalen Suggs corner 3 off relocation backpedal 2nd chance OREB
Paolo sprints off flare screen to 3pt line, misses open C&S 3
Bane crafty drive to the rack
Magic back up to 30 PITP to Hawks 28
3. Third Quarter - Point Wendell Alley -> Ant Black Oop
Suggs drive and kick -> Bane swing pass -> Franz corner three
Wendell lob pass while running transition (!) to Black baseline alley oop
Franz fadeaway bump and finish floater, running though iverson screen, into rescreen from Goga, methodical dribble drive vs switching big man
BIG MAN Bitadze block
da Silva corner three catch and shoot
Trae Young too crafty getting to the rim
4. Fourth Quarter - Suggs playmaking pops, but Trae too crafty tonight
Suggs tough cross court jump pass, da Silva pump fakes corner three, attacks closeout, draws foul
Suggs pick-and-roll, draws Onyeka out to hit Goga with the alley oop lob
Suggs one hand skip pass to corner out of pick-and-roll, nice playmaking to open Q4
Goga fights for loose ball after Suggs wraparound pass on P&R drive deflected into air
Tyus Jones 1v1 with head of steam takes Gueye to hole with crossover drive from top of key
Suggs fights for loose ball, dives on floor, Hawks retain possession
Franz putback
Rookie Asa Newell check in late, big time minutes trust from Coach Snyder, hits C&S corner three
Dyson Daniels floater
Asa Newell runs floor for alley-oop from Trae off wild scramble play to tie the game at 93-all
Trae tough pull-up three
Wendell fights for OREB, draws foul on putback
Trae puts Bane in jail in P&R with hostage dribble, draws foul on his back with floater
Bane answers with patient drive pumpfake and finish
Beautiful Magic Basketball by Bane-Wendell P&R: Bane hits rolling Wendell; Wendell draws two on roll and jump pass kicks to corner; ball finds way back to Bane -> pumpfake, drive, spin and shuttle pass back to Wendell; Wendell draws foul at rim.
Okongwu patiently attacks Wendell's closeout with dribble, spin move, lay-in
Okongwu drills C&S corner three off dyson drive and kick
Paolo tough bump and finish through two
Wendell fighting through traffic for OREB after rim roll, draws foul on putback
Suggs dropoff pass for PAOLO POWER SLAM
Wendell fights for another putback, mutliple 2nd chances for Orlando
Suggs and Wendell forcing steals
Ice Trae COLD FLOATA
Trae stays crafty drawing fouls
Suggs strong take to score late
Confusing heave by Paolo with 10 sec left
Ball game