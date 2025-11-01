Trench battle among keys to Magic taking down Tre Johnson and Wizards
Over the summer, The Wizards made impressive incremental moves to retool their roster, adding a ton of young talent and a few good vets who can still score some points on any given night.
Washington (1-4) hosts the Magic (2-4) tonight.
Orlando broke their 4-game losing streak in Charlotte last night, primarily from breaking out their Magic standard defense, turning it into offense, byracking up 18 deflections and 29 points off turnovers.
What are the keys for this Magic team to keep this defensive energy rolling?
1. Contain scorers Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr
Washington is full of young talent worth exploring, and a few of their top prospects have broken out to start the year.
A walking bucket with two-way feel, Kyshawn George is averaging over eighteen points per game, nine boards, five assists to three turnovers, a steal and a block while shooting 52% 2P% on six twos and 55% 3P% on six threes per game.
A vertical lob threat play-finisher at the rim showing the 3pt shot, Alex Sarr is averaging over eighteen points per game, nine boards, four assists to three turnovers, two blocks and nearly a steal, while shooting 56% 2P% on eleven twos, 43% 3P% on three triples, and 86% FT% on three free throws per game.
Electric tough shotmaking scorer Tre Johnson is the sixth man, for now, putting up nearly fourteen points, three board, two assists to one turnover, while shooting 39% 3P% on seven threes and 52% on five twos per game.
Johnson can get his shot off anytime, anywhere; keeping Anthony Black on Tre Johnson's chest when the second units face off would be wise since Suggs is available to start tonight against George.
Mixing it up between Suggs, Bane, Franz, Black, da Silva, and Isaac as the matchup guarding George, Sarr, and Johnson could help confuse the scorers with different looks between good and great defenders.
Containing these three as individual scorers and playfinishers, even with a little extra help defense, should be the primary goal. Make others beat you without giving up wide open shots to capable shooters and rim-finishers.
2. Win battle in the trenches as Two Top-10 teams in Pace and Rebounding Face Off
The Wizards are exactly the 4th-worst team in the league by record and point differential, but they've shown signs of life in some areas.
The Wizards four factors survive by rating 16th in offensive and defensive shooting efficiency, 18th in turnover percentage, and 9th in defensive rebounding percentage.
Washington ranks 2nd in defensive rebounds and 5th in overall rebounds.
This team plays at the 4th-fastest pace, takes the 4th-most field goal attempts, and shoots the 9th-most efficient of any team from 3pt territory.
With Orlando also aiming to play fast and win the rebounding battle every night, this matchup plays into both teams' strengths.
The pace will likely be high with both teams trending that way, meaning extra shots to go around.
So, who wins the battle in the trenches?
With Orlando's size advantage, they should crash hard to employ one of their strengths while taking away one of the opponent's strengths.
It should be noted, Washington dominates the defensive glass, only rating 24th on the offensive glass.
Orlando should only have to exert extra glass-crashing effort on offense with Detroit on defense to win this advantage in the matchup.
Lastly, close out hard on Washington's efficient perimeter shooters.
3. Keep the defensive energy rolling
Despite missing Jalen Suggs last night against Charloote, as Suggs only plays half of the team's back-to-backs while recovering from injury, the Magic remembered the defensive identity that got them where they today.
Orlando stacked up a season-high eighteen deflections, totaling ten blocks, seven steals, and twenty nine points off turnovers, holding LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel to shooting two of thirteen from downtown.
The Magic must keep that same energy rolling the rest of the season, starting with the Wizards tonight, a team Orlando should beat handily if they are who we think they are.
Orlando's success starts with defense and rebounding. Figuring out the offense is needed in time for the playoffs. This isn't the worst game to experiment with actions that Orlando could use down the line, as long as they prioritize the core four offensive creators - Paolo, Franz, Bane, Suggs.