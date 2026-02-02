Victor Wembanyama's Spurs pounce on Magic, and more takeaways

Despite a late arrival in San Antonio, the Spurs blitzed the Orlando Magic with a 112-103 win inside Frost Bank Center.

The city of San Antonio was subject to nearly one foot of snow, causing multiple delays that ultimately pushed the game back to 9:00 p.m. EST. Well, it didn't matter for the Spurs.

The Magic faced another steep deficit. They strung together a 40-point second quarter after trailing by 18. But Orlando slipped down the stretch.

What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Magic couldn't quite adjust to being pushed out of comfort zone:

Feb 1, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs' backline, the Magic were pushed out of their comfort zone in the first quarter. They only attempted three of their 25 shots at the rim -- where they typically live -- while hoisting 11 3-pointers, converting on just three of them.

San Antonio's point-of-attack defense was stout. It did a great job forcing turnovers, redirecting the Magic's ballhandlers and preventing the Magic from establishing two feet in the paint. And when they did, there was a 7-foot-5 puzzle piece that few can actually solve.

As a result, Orlando shot just 44.0 percent from the floor, including 39.0 percent in the second half. It only got to the charity stripe 15 times, tying a season-low. Nine of those attempts came in the fourth quarter as well.

They did a better job getting to the rim over the final three quarters. But all in all, it was a subpar game for a Magic offense that's struggled mightily over the last two months.

It was not Wendell Carter Jr.'s night:

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Magic big has largely been good for most of the season, his game against San Antonio was one of the worst of his career.

Entering the night, Carter was averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 50.9/35.0/77.8 shooting splits; that's stable production from a starting caliber big.

However, in its nine-point loss, Carter finished with just two points and two rebounds on 1-of-7 shooting. He battled early foul trouble and couldn't establish any sort of rhythm, looking completely outmatched against Wembanyama.

In all fairness, most bigs are at an extreme disadvantage against the Spurs' third-year sensation. But Carter was no match -- right from the first jump.

Jonathan Isaac, who finished with nine points in 15 minutes, does deserve his flowers, though.

Victor Wembanyama altered game:

Feb 1, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Thankfully, Orlando only has to see Wembanyama twice per year.

Just like he is essentially every game, he was remarkably impactful throughout the night. He was altering practically every shot around the rim, rejecting five shots with four steals.

Offensively, Wembanyama tallied 25 points and 14 rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting and 11-of-14 from the charity stripe. He completely took over the game in the second half -- particularly in the fourth quarter when the Magic were trying to mount a run.