The 25–22 Orlando Magic visit the 32–16 Spurs tonight in San Antonio.

Orlando is holding the 7-seed in the East looking to maintain a positive rhythm off their back-to-back wins over Miami and Toronto.

The Spurs are 3-3 over their last two weeks despite an elite 7th-overall point differential, rating 9th in offense and 8th in defense in that span.

How will the Magic capitalize on the momentum of their 2-game winning streak heading into the lone star state?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Deter Victor Wembanyama away from the rim

Feb 8, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is an alien on the basketball court, the most intriguing basketball prospect of our lifetime.



While he makes one marvel at every move, he still is actually just a human trying to perfect his craft.



After a Rockets-Spurs game, Kevin Durant noted that forcing Wemby into his middy pull-up is still the best way to guard him.



KD says this is because getting hands in front of Wembanyama's eyes does contest his shot, that it's not as automatic (as KD's) yet.



Wemby is so tall and long its hard to keep him away from the rim, but if you can bump him out of position off his rim-rolling movements and force him into a tough shotmaking middy pull-up contest, while doing your best to contest his nearly uncontestable shot release, you'll at least give yourselves a fighting chance against an alien invasion.

Kevin Durant talks about their game plan against Wemby:



“He’s still working on his jump shot . He’s more scary when he’s inside the paint getting layups and dunks, that’s more of his game than shooting jump shots”



“When they go in it looks amazing but when you put a hand up,… pic.twitter.com/vQ68INrDVc — . (@Kd7_Szn) January 21, 2026

2. Take care of the rock

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Spurs hold the 7th-overall point differential on the season while the Magic are sitting near the middle of the pack at 17th in point differential.



Orlando's 19th-rated offense has a tough challenge ahead against the Spurs 5th-rated defense.



While Orlando draws a lot of fouls (2nd), the Spurs are great at defending without fouling. (2nd)



The Magic have one offensive advantage at not turning the ball over (6th) while the Spurs rate 23rd at forcing turnovers.



The Spurs rank 7th in defensive shooting efficiency, so Orlando finding shots like it did against Toronto and Miami with its best shooters ready to let it fly will be key to overcome their season average 26th-rank in eFG%.



The Magic's defense is also in for a long night, rating 15th overall against the Spurs 9th-rated offense.



The Magic will need to use their advantage on the defensive glass to finish off possessions after the first missed shot, because they don't really have any other advantage in the defensive four factors.



Having Jalen Suggs back will help Orlando force turnovers in general, which is huge for a team that relies on forcing turnovers and converting off them as easy bread and better scoring that can swing a game.



Orlando taking care of the ball to limit turnovers, getting back on defense, securing the defensive rebound to limit second chance points, and finding the open man to increase overall shooting efficiency are all key to help the team win on the margins.

3. Target threes for best shooters Bane, Suggs, Black

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) react after basket against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane did something Friday night against Toronto that he's never done before in a Magic uniform: take 10 threes and make 7 of them.



Orlando hunting higher volume of threes for its most efficient shooters like Bane, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black will open up the rest of the halfcourt offense downhill driving and off-ball cutting teveryone thrives at doing.



Find and feed Bane, Suggs, and Black early and often for as many threes as possible; these 3pt snipers seeing the greenest of green lights from deep is the key to opening up the floodgates for this Magic offense that still has a chance to become something truly special.

