Wagner grateful to hype up Magic fans again after long-awaited absence
Moritz Wagner has been through hell and back to return to his heaven on earth – the basketball court.
After 386 days away from the game, rehabbing daily, practicing relatively mundane movements of stretching one's knee over and over instead of practicing basketball skills, just to get back to the big stage under the bright lights.
Mo Wagner missed the game; the game missed Mo Wagner.
Moritz Wagner shows gratitude for moment after hyping up the crowd
Moritz Wagner is a walking, talking, yelling ball of energy for this Magic team.
Orlando simply plays different, harder, more energized when they can feed off the energy Mo Wagner spews into the arena.
Wagner celebrates every winning play like its a miracle, and that energy is a good thing as it can be contagious for a team, especially one so reliant on making hustle plays; this Magic team is at its most electric when it forces turnovers and gets out and runs.
During the third quarter of a Sunday afternoon game against the Pelicans, Wagner made a key stretch featuring one of his classic energy moments.
After Desmond Bain picked off a full-court pass like a free safety reading the quarterback, he saved the ball ahead to a streaking Moritz down the court for a bump-and-finish lay-in.
Then, the following possession, Moritz and Desmond rode that momentum into frantically trapping the pick-and-roll ball-handler, resulting in a key forced turnover, leading to Mo celebrating with the crowd, a symbolic moment of what the return of Moritz Wagner means to this team in this city.
I asked Moritz Wagner as he sat with his brother Franz at the podium after the Pelicans game what this sequence felt like in the moment, with Mo getting to hype up Magic fans in the crowd again:
Yeah, it felt a little corny, not going to lie, but that is part of it.Moritz Wagner
Going out of the time out, I was like – okay, this is like one of those moments in the game where we may need an Energy Moment.
We were kind of in the mud a little bit. So that was a big opportunity.
Des trapped him with me, we figured out a way to make it a successful play.
I felt… it is obviously awesome… when you work so hard behind the scenes, and get to see the fans, get to see the game live, but you are really not participating.
To be able to engage after such a long time is really cool and very fulfilling.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK