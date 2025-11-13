The Orlando Magic played thier best game of the season, defeating the New York Knicks in domanant fashion 124-107, snapping the Knicks undefeated streak at home. The team had thier most complete game, playing stifling defense while firing on nearly all cylinders on offense. Desmond Bane looked to be more settled in, and Franz Wagner showed out with Paolo Banchero leaving the game early with injury. Adding solid bench play and help from the supporting cast, and the Magic team looked like how many hoped. With such a dominant win, let's see how the Magic players graded on the report card.

Franz Wagner said he didn't like to play with the mask on, but you wouldn't be able to tell with the performance he had tonight. Every time he had a mismatch, he would attack it, getting deep post position multiple times. In addition, he needed to step up with Banchero going out early in the first half, and he did just that. He finished the night with 28 points, 9 rebounds, & 4 assists, and was able to get to the line multiple times. With the injury to Banchero, Wagner might need to continue to step up and in the win against the Knicks, he showed he can do just that.

Desmond Bane hit the game winning shot in the last game the Magic played in, and that shot seemed to have given Bane the confidence in his new jersey. The star guard was able to impact the game in multiple ways, attacking the rim and dishing out the ball. Late in the 4th quarter, it was his 3 point shot that forced Knicks coach Mike Brown to empty the bench. This game was the epitome of why he was brought to the Magic and the last two games should give Magic fans plenty of hope after a rocky start.

Wendell Carter Jr. played potentially his best defensive game of the season. When switched onto Jalen Brunson, the center held his own in isolation plays and was able to stop the star guard on multiple occasions. Additionally, he had Karl Anthony-Towns frustrated with his play, which is always a good sign. Wendell also had a solid night, finishing with 13 points on 6/8 shooting. While not perfect, this game is the mold for how Wendell can impact this team at a high level.

Anthony Black helped close the show tonight, with 9 of his 17 points coming in the 4th quarter. When the Knicks cut the lead to single digits, Black hit big shots to keep the Magic at a safe distance. Additionally, with early foul trouble to Bane & Suggs, Black stepped up and was able to hold down the fort. While Jalen Brunson is a nightmare matchup for any guard, Black did what he could to make things hard in the minutes he was out there.

Jalen Suggs also had a big 4th quarter where he scored half of his 14 points. His defense for tonight was where he made his money, forcing Brunson to take hard shots. In addition, he had a three point shot in the 4th that helped weather the storm. As Jalen continues to get his health under him, his impact will continue to be felt.

Orlando Magic Latest