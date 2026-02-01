Wemby, Castle questionable, game delayed, How To Watch Orlando Magic-San Antonio Spurs Lineups, Injury Notes & More

The Orlando Magic have pulled off back-to-back comeback wins and now have an edge in having beaten the San Antonio Spurs into their city by a significant margin, potentially mitigating their homecourt advantage.

San Antonio had massive issues getting home from a loss in Charlotte on Saturday afternoon that was moved up specifically to aid the team's ability to get out of town. The Spurs ended up stuck, delayed in Atlanta hours prior to the 7 p.m. ET tip-off that was already adjusted from the original 4 p.m ET start time, and had this new tip time accommodate their arrival in South Texas.

Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle have been listed as questionable, presumably to see how they respond to the disruptions. Their status will be determined upon warming up with the intent to play.

Whether any of their players will be in the mood to compete against the Magic remains to be seen, but it sets up a unique second leg of a back-to-back for San Antonio. The Spurs lead the Southwest Division by 1.5 games over the Houston Rockets and have the Western Conference’s third-best record behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

San Antonio went 8-7 in January and played just six home games, going 4-2. The Spurs went 1-3 on the back end of consecutive games in the first month of the new year.

On the heels of four double-digit losses, Orlando put together its most cohesive effort at both ends for 24 minutes to defeat the Miami Heat and enjoyed a dominant fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors to put themselves in position to win three straight for the first time since Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his sixth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Spurs

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 1, 9:10 p.m. EST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Spurs)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 1200 WOAI (Spurs)

Spurs look to complete season sweep of Orlando

The Orlando Magic (25-22) visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-16) for the second and final matchup between the teams this season.

The key to this one will be whether the Spurs exhibit any lingering effects from their travel misadventures and how Orlando performs back out on the road in just its second game outside Florida since its blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in London on Jan. 18..

San Antonio won the only matchup these teams have played thus far, pulling off a 114-112 win on Dec. 3 in Orlando. The Spurs pulled ahead on a pair of De’Aaron Fox free throws in the final seconds and prevailed when Luke Kornet blocked Franz Wagner on a potential game-tying bucket.

Fox scored 31 points for the Spurs, who won without Wembanyama and Castle. Paolo Banchero was out for the Magic, who got 25 points from Wagner and 24 from Jalen Suggs.

The Magic had won four straight in the series against San Antonio prior to this season but have won just nine of the past 30 between the teams. The Spurs own a dominant 50-24 series lead over Orlando dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Spurs -2.5 (-102), Magic +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Spurs -135, Magic +114

Total: 223.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F/G Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

SPURS

F Julian Champagnie

F Harrison Barnes

C Victor Wembanyama

G De’Aaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

SPURS

Victor Wembanyama: Questionable - Left Calf Soreness

Stephon Castle: Questionable- Left Adductor Tightness

Jeremy Sochan: Out - Left Quad Strain

David Jones-Garcia: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Jalen Suggs’ impact vs. Raptors: “His energy, and we’ve said this about him time and time again, his energy is infectious. What he does for these guys and this group and this fan base and this crowd, he gets everybody going and it starts with his defense."

