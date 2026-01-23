What are Magic's positive, negative trade assets ahead of deadline?

We are less than two weeks away from the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline.

Currently 23-20, where they're one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 6 seed in the East, the Orlando Magic are at a tricky spot as the deadline approaches. They've consistently battled injury, but they're about to be incredibly expensive with little capital to work with.

Thus, tough conversations will need to be had.

While it remains to be seen who and what they'll be in the market for, who is one positive, neutral and negative trade asset they have ahead of the deadline? Let's examine!

Positive Asset: Moe Wagner

Apr 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

To be clear, there's essentially zero smoke (currently) of the Magic kicking the tires on a Moe Wagner trade. However, Wagner's floor spacing and energy makes him a positive asset for the Magic, especially since his $5 million deal is expiring.

Wagner has only been limited to three games this season after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December of 2024. However, in his last two fully healthy seasons (2022-24), Wagner averaged 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds on 55.9 percent shooting and 65.7 percent true shooting.

The 28-year-old isn't a great rebounder or rim protector. But Wagner can space the floor and is the quintessential spark plug whenever he's on the floor. His skillset and energy are valuable to the Magic's frontcourt.

Neutral Asset: Goga Bitadze

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Ah, yes, the other Magic backup big!

The Magic could also use Bitadze's $8.3 million to duck below the tax if they choose to. He is younger than Wagner, but he has one more year -- albeit at $7.6 million -- which makes him a neutral asset.

He's a slightly better rebounder and rim protector than his counterpart. You could argue that he's a better player, though I strictly don't think he's as valuable as a trade asset because of the contract. All in all, he would still fetch something of value in return. What would that be?! Well, his value is in the eye of the beholder.

Negative Asset: Jonathan Isaac

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Isaac has been a polarizing figure. But the seventh-year forward hasn't stayed healthy nor has been impactful for Orlando -- even though he's an incredibly dynamic defensive player.

The contract isn't as bad as it is on paper. Including this season, he's owed $59 million, though only $23 million of it is guaranteed: The full $15 million this year, plus $8 million partially guaranteed this year.

Finding a suitor willing to eat that $23 million guaranteed is easier said than done, however. He doesn't add anything offensively, averaging just 5.3 points on 29.6 percent shooting from 3-point range over his last three seasons. And he's only appeared in 60.9 percent of the Magic's available games since missing two-straight seasons with multiple knee surgeries (ACL, hamstring).

