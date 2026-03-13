Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Suffers Injury vs. Wizards

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is heading back to the locker room in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards.

While going up for a rebound, Isaac landed awkwardly and was seen holding his left knee. He had just checked into the game for the first time since March 3, when the Magic last played the Wizards.

Jonathan Isaac Hurt vs. Wizards

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a disappointing injury for Isaac, who has had his career defined by his ailments. He has missed a lot of time over the years with the Magic, but has always found a way to bounce back. The hope is that he can do so again soon.

He tore his ACL in the NBA's COVID-19 bubble, which held him out for nearly three whole seasons. He did not appear for the Magic in 2020-21 or 2021-22, but he returned closer to the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Since then, Isaac has been relatively healthy, playing in at least 50 games for the Magic in each of the last three seasons. He is the longest-tenured member of the team and he is viewed as one of its leaders.

Earlier in the season, Magic guard Desmond Bane spoke about how important Isaac is to the locker room.

"My guy, I have little conversations with him before every single game," Bane said. "That is one of my favorite teammates I have ever had. Selfless dude, brings it every single night vocally and with his energy and effort. Super happy for him. Seems like every time he is out there he is making an impact. So, I am glad he is with us."

Isaac was able to walk on his own power off the court, so that's an encouraging sign. However, it remains to be seen what truly happened to his knee.

It's possible that he could be out for some time, which would be a blow to the Magic's depth. The team is already playing without Franz Wagner, who is still dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered back in December, and Anthony Black, who has been dealing with an abdominal strain for the past couple of games.

With Isaac out, the Magic should turn to rookie Noah Penda for an opportunity to contribute.

