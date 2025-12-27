The Orlando Magic returned home from a four-game road trip, but could not secure the win with a 120-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Magic could not slow down Hornets:

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Friday was one of those games for the Orlando Magic defensively. While they've been a top-10 unit all season, their physicality and connectivity on the defensive end has been far more inconsistent this season. That was the case again in their 15-point loss.

The Hornets shot 47.1 percent from the floor and 48.7 percent from 3-point range (19-39), the most made 3-pointers the Magic have allowed to a single opponent this season.

Charlotte's mirage included a 38-point first quarter, the second most points any team has scored against Orlando in the first quarter all year. The final three quarters weren't as explosive, but the Magic couldn't find a way to make up much ground against the league's seventh-worst defense.

It was a disappointing defensive effort, especially on the glass.

Second chance points bite Orlando again:

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) chases a loose ball during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Speaking of the rebounding: The Hornets dominated the backboards all night. However, Orlando's volatility on the glass, especially in the second-chance points department, has been a recent (negative) trend.

The Magic surrendered a season-most 27 second-chance points last week against Utah; against Golden State, the Warriors scored 25 (third-most); on Friday, that number went back up to 25 (second-most).

Charlotte finished with 16 offensive rebounds, including seven from Moussa Diabate alone. Orlando finished a minus-11 on the glass, uncharted territory for one of the league's best rebounding teams.

Magic need more from Paolo Banchero:

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It was a quiet night for the Magic star, who couldn't find any rhythm offensively. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 31 minutes. It marked the fewest points he's scored in a game with at least 10 shots since Oct. 24, when he scored 11 on 15 attempts against the Hawks.

Anthony Black led the way with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane scored 15 points without a made 3-pointer while Jase Richardson filled in for 14 points off the Magic bench.

But the Magic need their star to be better, point blank. Every game he doesn't -- with or without Franz Wagner -- will be magnified, especially against one of the worst teams in the East (who's been better of late, admittedly).

