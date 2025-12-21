Why Magic miss Franz Wagner on the court

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is recovering from his high ankle sprain so that he can return as soon as possible for the team.

The Magic certainly missed Wagner's presence on the court as the team has gone 2-2 since he suffered an injury against the New York Knicks earlier this month. HoopsHype listed Wagner as the 11th-best player under the age of 25.

"As his three-point shooting has seen an uptick again this season, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner’s advanced metrics have also gone up, with the 24-year-old putting up career-best marks in BPM (3.6, 29th overall in the NBA) and WS/48 (0.169, 28th overall). His 1.1 VORP, meanwhile, is 23rd overall," HoopsHype wrote

"... Clearly, we don’t believe advanced stats tell the whole story, but Wagner is extremely impactful thanks to his slippery slashing ability, his finishing prowess and his ability to score off the dribble. He’s also a versatile, effective defender thanks to his size and lateral agility, the best defensive wing on a Magic team that ranks sixth in the NBA in defensive stinginess this season."

Wagner among best young players in league

The only players on HoopsHype's list that ranked above Wagner were Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Wagner proved why he deserves a spot on this list before he went down with an injury. And he's looking forward to proving himself again once he gets back on the court.

If the Magic can hold the fort down while Wagner is on the sidelines, the Magic should have a chance to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs this spring.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

