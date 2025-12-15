The Orlando Magic continue to be bit by the injury bug this season.

The team announced that starting point guard Jalen Suggs is dealing with a hip contusion which will keep him out for a period of time.

An MRI conducted Monday confirmed that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a left hip contusion. He suffered the injury vs. New York Saturday afternoon.



His return will depend on how he responds to treatment. pic.twitter.com/4q7rjzRsiB — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 15, 2025

Suggs suffers hip contusion

The injury is a big loss for the Magic because Suggs has been the heart and soul of the team, especially on the defensive end. Last season, the Magic really struggled when Suggs was out with a knee injury.

Suggs only played in 35 games for the Magic last season, so the team is familiar on how to play without him, but that doesn't mean they want to.

Orlando had a 20-15 record in the 35 games Suggs appeared in last season, but they finished with a 21-26 record when he was out, so his presence on the court makes a massive difference.

The Magic are 2-3 in games this season when Suggs is injured. He has not played in back-to-backs for the Magic and also missed a game against the Houston Rockets with a groin injury, but he returned to the court in the next game a few days later.

The Magic have always dealt with injury issues when it comes to Suggs, so they need to be cautious in how they proceed. He is too important for the team to get hurt at this stage of the season for a long period of time, so they need him to rest up and get this healed before they can trot him out on the court again.

For context, last year's number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher suffered a hip injury and missed one game for the Atlanta Hawks. He returned four days after the initial injury. That would be ideal for the Magic, because that could mean Suggs could be back for the team's next game if he has the same recovery time.

However, the Magic may choose to err on the side of caution, so it remains to be seen how Suggs will respond to treatment.

The Magic return to the court for their four-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Thursday at 9pm ET inside Ball Arena in Denver. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

