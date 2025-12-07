The Magic are rolling, 13-5 since their 1-4 start.



In that 18-game stretch, Orlando rates...



8th in Point Differential

10th in Offense: 6th at not turning the ball over on offense, 11th at offensive rebounding, and 3rd at draw fouls.

5th in Defense: dominating glass rating 2nd at DREB%, forcing turnovers at 6th TOV%, 12th in defensive shooting efficiency and 14th at not fouling.



Winning 6 of their last 7, the Knicks are also 13-5 in that same 18-game span, where New York rates...

3rd in Point Differential

1st in Offense: 3rd in shooting efficiency, 3rd at not turning the ball over, 5th at offensive rebounding.

15th in Defense: 9th at forcing turnovers, average at everything else



With Karl Anthony-Towns ruled OUT tonight, expect the Knicks to suffer on the defensive glass as a result; it may be easier to crash the offensive glass for Orlando. New York will miss Towns' 3pt shooting, scoring, driving, which could show up in lesser shooting efficiency than normal.



What are 3 Orlando keys to victory in New York?



1. Pressure Jalen Brunson

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center.





With Towns officially OUT, Jalen Brunson is the lead shot creator for New York.



Mikal Bridges stays ready to make tough shots on a moment's notice and OG Anunoby stays ready to attack any closeout thrown his way; New York has depth of two-way talent for days.



Bringing Mitchell Robinson into the starting unit will impose New York's will on the offensive glass and protecting the paint, with Josh Hart (and possibly Deuce McBride) bringing real energy and D&3 impact.



Still, the Knicks want to orchestrate most of their offense through Brunson, so if Orlando is able to disrupt the conductor, that is key.



Put maximum ball pressure on Brunson, who doesn't create advantages with quick burst as much as herky jerky foul-drawing change of direction.



Pressure will get the ball out of his hands, slow his process down, and force the Knicks to take longer to get into the action they want to run, messing with their offensive flow.



Shut down Brunson with elite defenders Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, mix in Bane and Wagner if the matchup is advantageous, without daring Brunson to beat you with the pass; stay away from flat-out doubling him, because he will find the open man.



Mikal Bridges can pop off any given night, throwing the length of Wagner, Banchero, Isaac, Penda at him to contest and deter would be the next scorer to prioritize slowing down, before we get to the general play-finishing of Anunoby, Robinson, Hart, staying aware of cutters and glass-crashers.





2. Live at the Free Throw Line

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the third quarter at Kia Center.





The Knicks are one of the worst teams in the league at fouling opponents all season, and this is still true despite this stretch of winning basketball for them, rating 22nd at not fouling on defense in their last 18 games.



Orlando of course thrives at drawing fouls, 1st in FT Rate on the season and still 3rd in FT Rate in their last 18 games despite Banchero missing 10 of them.



With Banchero back and Orlando's young core finding its drive-and-kick groove, along with facing a Townsless Knicks frontcourt, don't be surprised if you catch the Magic attack the paint tonight in maximum over-drive.



If Brunson the whistle-whisperer controls the free throw margin single-handedly, that's not a good sign for Orlando's chances of victory. The Magic must force their will due to their massive advantage in size and athleticism, create bump-and-finish contact, and create calls so clear there's no 50-50 room for the refs to decide.



3. Paolo Banchero's birthday redemption Garden party

Feb 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at KIA Center.





The last time Orlando visited the Garden, things didn’t exactly go according to plan.



Orlando was on the highest of highs, rolling into New York off the highlight of the season, the Desmond Bane buzzer-beater.



Then, halfway through the game, it happened; Paolo Banchero exits the game with a groin injury.



Instead of a memorable birthday blowout, Banchero got a kick to the groin.



Now, Paolo Banchero surely revels in the second chance at a statement game in The Garden, even if its a couple of weeks after his birthday.



The holidays are right around the corner; there's still time for Banchero to deliver a dub-in-New-York gift to Magic fans everywhere.



