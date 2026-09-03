We are less than one month away from the start of training camp! The 2026-27 NBA Season is right around the corner, and it seems the Orlando Magic are all but complete in constructing this year's roster.

Thus, let's examine each position's outlook heading into the new year, beginning with the point guard position, led by none other than Jalen Suggs.

Orlando Magic Point Guard Position Preview

1. Jalen Suggs

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Suggs enters the season as the unquestioned starter at point guard. His postseason was one to forget, posting 11.1 points on a mere 29.9 percent shooting (including a ghastly 13-of-54 from deep). But Suggs is the Magic's heartbeat, and he should fit seamlessly into Sean Sweeney's defensive scheme. He's quite important to the Magic's success. He must stay healthy, continue to make strides as a playmaker and find his consistency from deep.

2. Anthony Black

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) celebrates after a three against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: One of the biggest questions entering the summer remains unanswered: Will Black, coming off a career season, receive an extension this summer? At this point, it's best to believe that won't happen, but never say never! Regardless, Black broke out last year, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 44.7/33.3/73.2 shooting splits. I'm expecting another jump in impact, especially if he has to step into the starting lineup due to injury at any point this season.

3. Jase Richardson

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) gestures to teammates on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: You could argue that both Jase Richardson and Jevon Carter are both more combo guards than actual point guards. You could also say the same about the two players above, especially Suggs. To be nice to Richardson, the Magic's No. 25 overall draft choice in 2025, we included him on this list (and we're saving Carter for the combo guard list ... they're interchangeable). I'm expecting him to take a leap with a season under his belt. He didn't receive much opportunity under former Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, averaging just 4.4 points on 47.3/35.4/71.7 shooting splits. However, I think Sweeney's developmental track record bodes well for the Michigan State alum, even though I think he'll likely begin the season on the outside-looking-in on the rotation.

4. Final Thoughts

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts with guard Jalen Suggs (4) after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: I'm bullish that this will be one of the Magic's better position groups this season. It's not top heavy, but it's definitely one of their deepest, especially if Richardson takes a second-year jump. Summer League can be fluky, but Richardson showcased everything that we needed to see to not expect some sort of leap. The biggest swing factor to their success is health -- stop me if you've heard that one before! Suggs has played just 56.7 percent of available games the last two seasons; Black missed 18 games last year; Richardson doesn't even have 600 minutes under his belt (although that wasn't injury-related). If they can stay healthy, this is a sneaky awesome group.