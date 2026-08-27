Magic's Anthony Black Could Suffer Same Fate as Jonathan Kuminga, Bennedict Mathurin

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is set to face restricted free agency next summer.

Black could sign a long-term deal with the Magic, but negotiations between the two sides have not resulted in a long-term contract. Due to Orlando already having long-term deals with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero, Black's chances of securing a long-term deal might not be as high as they would have been a year ago.

Black is a very talented player and deserves to make a lot of money on his next deal, even if it isn't with the Magic. Over the past week, players who were in Black's footsteps in the previous two years, Jonathan Kuminga and Bennedict Matherin, saw how their market shrunk despite their talent.

Player Draft Year Overall Pick Career PPG Contract Jonathan Kuminga 2021 No. 7 12.5 2 years, $13 million (MIN) Bennedict Mathurin 2022 No. 6 16.2 2 years, $16 million (NO) Anthony Black 2023 No. 6 9.5 ??

Anthony Black Future Contract Forecast

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kuminga and Mathurin are both players who have the potential to be on larger contracts, but the market just hasn't been there. They gambled for the chance at making larger money in free agency, but ultimately swung and missed.

Kuminga was a restricted free agent last season, but the Warriors ultimately didn't receive any interest on the open market, which led them to extend him a qualifying offer. Kuminga accepted that qualifying offer and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the middle of the season.

The Hawks had the chance to pick up a team option on his contract, but they ultimately chose not to. Kuminga's market in free agency wasn't there, but it emerged when this opportunity came up with the Timberwolves. He could have taken more lucrative deals, but his decision to sign with the Wolves was tabbed as an opportunity to become a free agent sooner, which could lead to more money down the road.

Mathurin was a restricted free agent who could have rejoined the Los Angeles Clippers, but they selected Keaton Wagler in the NBA draft and signed Bradley Beal. That hurt his chances of becoming the team's shooting guard of the future. Now, Mathurin is hoping for a similar path to that of Kuminga, looking to prove himself so that he can make more money in the future.

Black is in a very precarious position as the final member of the Magic's young core of draft picks to be paid. Orlando likely won't be able to offer him as much as other teams would, but his status as a restricted free agent could scare teams away. There's far less risk in trying to sign unrestricted free agents, so other teams will follow suit.

A lot of his market will depend on how well he plays this season, but even if he has signs of growth, the opportunity may still not be there.

This is Black's first chance to make some major NBA money, so he needs to take advantage of the opportunity, but recent history is telling us that he may not be afforded what he deserves.

If he doesn't secure a long-term deal, expect a small two-year contract similar to Mathurin or a qualifying offer like Kuminga took last season with the Warriors.