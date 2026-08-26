If the Magic Start Slow, Should they Pivot?
In this story:
The Orlando Magic have had quite the slow offseason, that's at least when you compare it to when their competitors in the Eastern Conference have accomplished. The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pacers get Tyrese Haliburton back from injury and added Ivica Zubac, the Raptors added Kawhi Leanard and those are just some of the moves made in the East.
The Magic, brought back Nikola Vucevic and whether because of their lack of flexibility or general belief in their roster, that's all they did. And now they have the pieces (health permitting) to be a very successful team in this league, as the hope is Sean Sweeny can fully unlock the potential of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desond Bane.
But with this belief in the Magic's roster, should they pivot if they get off to a slow start?
What's the Right Answer?
They say all good things take time, and unless head coach Sean Sweeney and the Orlando Magic wake up one day after this potential slow start and decide it's not going to work, there should be no reason to panic. The Magic have a stable thing in place. They have a defensive structure having ranked 11th, 2nd, and 2nd over the last three seasons in defensive rating, they have a big three that plays rather well together (in limited time), and they have depth in Anthony Black, Noah Penda, Tristan da Silva, among others.
A slow start is no reason to panic for any team. Take the Pacers who went to the Finals 2 seasons ago, they were 16/18 through December or the Pelicans a few years back who started 6-17 then made the playoffs. Sometimes it works right away and teams just hit the ground running. But most of the time, rotations have to be handled, systems have to be fully installed, and there shouldn't be any panic in a "slow start" scenario.
I will add that it depends on what said slow start looks like. If its uncompetitive, if the players aren't receiving coach Sweeney's message, and something is clearly off, well then, it may be time to reassess where the Magic stand, especially in the current landscape of the East.
So, while I wouldn't panic should the Magic get off to a slow start, they have to come around this season, to the point where a playoff berth and honestly series win are crucial to determining where the Magic should go from here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13