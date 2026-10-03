Magic HC Sean Sweeney Compared to Hall of Fame Coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are learning how to adjust to new head coach Sean Sweeney after spending five years under Jamahl Mosley.

For some players, the transition is easier than others. That can be said for second-year pro Jase Richardson, who is under his fifth coach in as many seasons, dating back to his junior year of high school. While he was a freshman at Michigan State, he learned under Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Izzo, who is drawing comparisons to Sweeney.

"I actually said that when he first went there. I was like, 'This reminds me of Izzo a little bit.' I think it's just the competitiveness that he has, the fierceness. I think that's the two biggest things I can take away from so far. It's kind of like I'm back in college because I mean the guys are super fiery, super intense, and it just reminds me of Izzo so much," Richardson said.

Sean Sweeney Bringing the Intensity

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A common theme from what the players have been saying about Sweeney is his intensity and accountability, two things the Magic have sorely needed in a coaching staff. That messaging was prevalent under Mosley, but it faded as time went on and the players became more familiar with him.

The freshness in Sweeney's messages is getting across, and the urgency is there for a team that has not exited the playoffs since 2010. Orlando has fallen short in each of the last three years in the first round, which is a streak they are trying to move past this season.

The way the Magic will try to move past this plateau is by reigniting their offensive and defensive philosophies. Sweeney has similar ideas to Mosley about how the defense is paramount, but how to get there is a bit of a change. The hope is that the Magic can respond to Sweeney's toughness and churn out a product that resonates well on both ends of the floor.

Time will tell if Sweeney's methods are going to get the Magic over the hump, but the team is moving with purpose throughout the start of training camp and the coaching staff is pushing the buttons needed to get the result it desires.

If Sweeney and his coaching staff are anything like Izzo, who was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 after leading Michigan State to a national championship in 2000 among a number of achievements, the Magic should be on the right path.