How Magic Sophomores Jase Richardson & Noah Penda Motivate Each Other

Sometimes all a player needs in their NBA life is an opportunity, a game, a moment to show the basketball world what they can do.

Strong summer league outings from NBA Sophomores Jase Richardson and Noah Penda show the vision for how these two can continue to climb the ranks of Orlando's depth chart.

Efficient from deep, picking pockets and jumping passing lanes for steals, picking up full court, running the offense with point guard instincts, Richardson showed his pesky, 3pt connective team-first playmaking tendencies.

Penda similarly dominated, filling up the box score with a possession-maxxing style of rebounds, threes, forcing turnovers left and right while racking up connective assists with low turnovers.

Both Year 2 guards looked too good for Summer League, which is really one of the main tests of Summer League to begin with. It's promising that 3pt volume, efficiency, assists, and steals in Summer League tend to be positive indicators to carry over to the NBA.

Quotes from Noah Penda & Jase Richardson on Each Other's Games, Development, Motivations

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard-forward Noah Penda (93) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Jase & Noah to describe each other’s games and development after playing together in Summer League.

Richardson praised Penda's growth, confidence, and mindset:

Noah has grown everywhere, honestly.



He is a different person now; that is a totally different guy.



Noah, coming into Summer League, me and him just wanted to set the tone with the new coaching staff and just try to get better.



I think he came in with a different confidence; a totally different player, he is more confident in his shot, more confident in his skill.



He has changed, obviously you can see it in the hair, the tattoo now, that is a totally different guy. But that is still my brother and we got a long ways to go. Jase Richardson

Penda is grateful for his time spent with Richardson in their Rookie seasons.

Jase was the most important figure in my first year in the NBA, because we went through the same stuff experienced the same stuff. Obviously, we went through different type of adversity in different moments of the year.



But, he was always that brother that I could talk to any time something was wrong. So, during the summer, we were on the phone and we spend so much time together because of the Summer League and everything. We follow each others journey now.



Being with him this summer helped me – I take pride of being the hardest worker, and (Jase) does the same thing, so it was almost a competition... Noah Penda

I asked Jase Richardson & Noah Penda to describe each other’s development



“Noah has grown everywhere, honestly. Totally different guy… More confident…” - Jase



“I take pride in being the hardest worker, and (Jase) does the same thing, so it was almost a competition.” - Noah pic.twitter.com/ORgAak8skI — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2026

Facing adversity and overcoming it with brothers in your huddle makes the wins taste a lot sweeter; a friendly sibling rivalry type of relationship can bring out the best competitor in any of us.

Daily focus on development with the diligence to follow through is sometimes all it takes to separate the good from the great.

Penda looks to take a leap in athletic mobility, 3pt efficiency, barreling closeout attacks, and team-first decision making, on top the most impressive trait he already brings to the table, his versatile turnover-forcing defensive impact. Richardson looks to increase his defensive energy as a pest on the perimeter, keeping his eyes and hands active for pickpocketing and passing-lane jumping steals, while operating as a modern day 3pt sniper of a drive-and-kick point guard with touch from any spot on the court.

Richardson and Penda found a connection in their first dip into NBA waters; now they have a brother they already trust to continue motivating each other to build out their games, one brick at a time.