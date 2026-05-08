Magic Could Trade Jalen Suggs — But Here's Why They Won't

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is still frustrated after the team's loss in Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons.

Suggs did not have his best offensive series, where he went 13 of 54 from beyond the 3-point line, good for 24 percent from distance. In the final four games of the series, he made 4 of 26 attempts from downtown.

Given the fact that Suggs is on his second contract and the Magic would like to extend Anthony Black, who is entering the final year of his deal, a trade could make sense for Orlando this offseason.

“Keep an eye on Orlando possibly looking to cut some salary and make a minor adjustment to their starting lineup, possibly moving on from two-way guard Jalen Suggs after Anthony Black's breakout 2025-26 campaign," NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote.

However, here is why the Magic won't end up trading Suggs this offseason:

Magic Believe in Their Core

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs brings the ball up court during the second half against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The hesitation to move a player like Suggs stems from a philosophy president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has voiced throughout his tenure.

"I said last time at the deadline, you know, do we really want to break into this core? Because if we're going to make a major move, then you're going to break into the core," Weltman said.

"So we have to see what major moves are in front of us. We have to see what smaller nibbles we can take."

While Jamahl Mosley built a top-tier defense, the front office might look for offensive staff additions that emphasize guard development and morph Suggs into more of a traditional table-setter.

For the Magic, Suggs is a foundational pillar for the Magic's tenacious young defense. He is someone who dives for loose balls and sets the tone, so when he isn't on the court, that lack of presence is felt.

Unless a major move presents itself that undeniably raises the team's ceiling, Orlando’s leadership remains wary of disrupting the chemistry of a group that has grown together.

Suggs Has a Favorable Contract

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Suggs’ value is magnified by a contract that allows the Magic to maintain financial flexibility while they hunt for external improvements.

Suggs signed a five-year, $150.1 million contract extension that kicked in during the 2025-26 campaign.

Year Salary 2025-26 $35,000,000 2026-27 $32,400,000 2027-28 $29,600,000 2028-29 $26,800,000 2029-30 $26,700,000

Keeping Suggs on his current deal allows Orlando to keep their core intact while still possessing the cap space or draft capital to take those smaller nibbles at the roster.

In the Magic’s eyes, Suggs is a high-level producer whose contract is a tool for team building, not a reason to rush into a lopsided trade.