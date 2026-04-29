Tyrese Haliburton. Jayson Tatum. Damian Lillard. Dejounte Murray.

What do these players have in common? Unfortunately, they all tore their Achilles during the 2024-25 season.

Kyrie Irving. Grant Williams. De'Anthony Melton. Moritz Wagner.



What do these players have in common? Sadly, they each tore their ACL last year.

Jimmy Butler. Klay Thompson. Derrick Rose. Kevin Durant.

The list of players who played hurt and ended up with an even worse injury is long, especially anyone dealing with calf injuries.

There's ideas the NBA could try to implement to address adequate player rest throughout an 82-games season and extended postseason, beyond the random new tournament ideas they throw at every problem, but until they do, these injuries will likely only continue to stack up due to the increasing demand on players' bodies in today's game.

For Orlando in this moment, they have to do what is best for their star player in the long term, even if it hurts their short term chances of success and even if the player feels good enough to play.

Playing Franz off a calf injury of any kind just isn't worth the risk of a worse injury knocking him out for next season, especially when this team is playing to win a series and make a fun playoff run, not expecting to contend against the best of the West for a title.

This Magic show must go on without its Dirk-fading two-way star.

Who steps up in Franz Wagner's absence if needed?

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports Franz Wagner did not participate at shootaround the morning of Game 5 in Detroit

#Magic forward Paolo Banchero told reporters after shootaround in Detroit that the team isn’t expecting Franz Wagner to be available for tonight’s Game 5 against the Pistons.



Wagner did not participate in Orlando’s shootaround this morning, I’m told. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 29, 2026

Anthony Black will likely assume the starting small forward spot as the team's resident spot starter all season.

The extra touches and minutes with the starting unit, being asked to chase Cade around as a pest on defense while bring his wiggle as a secondary ball-handler on offense next to Orlando's other best players could free up Black for his NBA Street style handles and high-flying slams.

Jamal Cain has been Orlando's secret weapon this Playoffs.

Bringing tough two-way tenacity, on-ball wing defense on the Pistons MVP candidate, C&S 3pt capabilities, team-first decision making, and a knack for the ball on hustle plays and offensive rebounds provides Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley another option to lean on for increased minutes off the bench to fill some of the defensive holes left by Franz Wagner, who was flat-out outproducing and slowing down Cade Cunningham in their matchup minutes through three games in the series.

I asked Jamal Cain what makes him such an effective Offensive Rebounder:



“I keep going, eventually one of ‘em gonna bounce your way…



And I believe that wholeheartedly, so I’ma keep crashing.”



pic.twitter.com/j5IoLFtwqv — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 28, 2026

Wendell Carter Jr. isn't an obvious answer in terms of filling Franz' minutes, but WCJ will be asked to maintain his incredible two-way impact and versatility, to keep up the intensity when switching onto Cade, which he may now need to do more often, while continuing to get up in Jalen Duren's grill, forcing both into turnovers, and playing smart defense with his usual team-first decision making.

I asked Jamahl Mosley about the value of Wendell's defensive versatility in this playoff series matchup against Cade's and Duren's Pistons after the Magic's Game 4 win in Orlando:

(Wendell) has been (versatile) for us all year.



Being able to guard multiple positions – You can switch him; you can put him into coverages; you can trap; you can do all types of things with Wendell, because he’s selfless in a way where he is going to do whatever is necessary for this team.



His ability to move his feet and then get back in the paint and go get a rebound, all those little things are huge.



He came up with a big time rebound in our last game (GM 3), same thing tonight. (GM 4)



Just being able to finish out possessions are big for us with him, and he is just taking on the challenge each and every single night. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley what unlocked Wendell Carter Jr.’s Versatility vs Detroit



“He’s been that for us all year, being able to guard multiple positions.



You can switch him, put him into coverages, trap, all types of things with Wendell, because he’s selfless…” pic.twitter.com/qZoBY5olpA — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 28, 2026

Orlando's defense has made life tough for Cade, forcing Cunningham and Detroit into record turnovers, and Orlando's ability to capitalize by scoring off those turnovers, scoring in transition, and scoring early and often in the paint has been a huge difference in this series.



Doing what Detroit does best, like winning the rebound battle and forcing turnovers, is how Orlando is out-Pistoning the Pistons in this series, beating the 1-seed at their own game while bringing a more balanced drive-and-kick offensive attack at its best while doing it.



Defending hard, forcing turnovers, playing fast and scoring off them is a style of play that underlines the team's identity, The Magic Standard of heart and hustle, that they've mostly been missing since last season.

Cade Cunningham has 24 turnovers in his last three games; that totals the most turnovers in a 3-game span in the playoffs since turnovers were first officially tracked in 1977-78, via ESPN Insights.

It's not just Franz slowing down Cade; it's the whole team pressuring Cunningham, pestering Duren on the ball, forcing Tobias and others to hit open shots, while forcing Cade to beat them with tough shots and trying not to foul, with everyone rotating and bringing swarming turnover-forcing energy.

Franz Wagner Game 3 Defense Tape vs DET

- 7 pts allowed (3 FGs)

- 6 Forced Misses

- 2 Stocks

- 3 Forced Turnovers

- 34 Mins



How do you grade his defense from this game? pic.twitter.com/jFHj9an3Id — Hoopology (@hoopologyxx) April 27, 2026

Offensively, the team may need to do more than increase the touches of Black to replace Franz' production, especially if AB continues to not find a rhythm since his recent stretch of injuries.

Not caving to the tough midrange shots the defense gives you on the first look, trying to bend the defense and move the ball for the best look for the team, at least until the final minutes in close games when clutch shots are needed, is how Orlando sticks to its best offensive process.

The Magic will need scoring to come from elsewhere – more drives and tough shotmaking from Banchero, Bane, Suggs is their usual solution.

BANE & BANCHERO DELIVERED IN GAME 3!



Bane: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 3PM

Banchero: 25 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK



Orlando takes 2-1 series lead in Round 1 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5My8KXEE7c — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

Finding a way to create open threes after bending the defense for the team's best 3pt shooters is where this team finds its balance.

Bane just became the first Magic player in team history with 20+ points and 5+ threes made in back-to-back playoff games; feeding him handoffs, setting him up off-ball, and getting creative in how you open up double digit Des threes could be a good start.

Paint touches create shots at the rim, second chance opportunities, fouls drawn, and spray-outs for threes, which is how Orlando creates its most efficient offense.

The team running 2-man game of one the guards/wings (Bane/Suggs/Black/da Silva) with one of the bigs (Paolo/Wendell/Goga) normally leads to good look for a scorer or playfinisher at the rim or a shooter from deep.

Emphasizing the Bane-Banchero pick-and-rolls, inverted pick-and-pops, and everything in-between can be the primary action this team leans on any time. Wendell as a screener in handoffs and pick-and-rolls is another steady option for good shot creation.